Senators at Stars projected lineups

SENATORS (19-15-2) at STARS (22-13-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Adam Gaudette -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Cole Reinhardt -- Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Artem Zub
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Nikolas Matinpalo, Mads Sogaard
Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven
Colin Blackwell -- Sam Steel -- Arttu Hyry
Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Status report
Zub, a defenseman, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and is expected to play after missing more than five weeks due to a fractured foot sustained on Nov. 23. … Forsberg will dress as the backup after missing the past seven games with an undisclosed injury. … Hyry was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will make his NHL debut. … Justin Hryckowian, a forward, was reassigned to Texas on Wednesday.