Senators at Stars projected lineups

SENATORS (19-15-2) at STARS (22-13-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Adam Gaudette -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Cole Reinhardt -- Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Artem Zub

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Nikolas Matinpalo, Mads Sogaard

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Colin Blackwell -- Sam Steel -- Arttu Hyry

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

Zub, a defenseman, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and is expected to play after missing more than five weeks due to a fractured foot sustained on Nov. 23. … Forsberg will dress as the backup after missing the past seven games with an undisclosed injury. … Hyry was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will make his NHL debut. … Justin Hryckowian, a forward, was reassigned to Texas on Wednesday.