Senators at Blue Jackets

SENATORS (8-9-0) at BLUE JACKETS (7-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Matthew Highmore -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Jakob Chychrun
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kent Johnson
Kirill Marchenko -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Yegor Chinakhov
Justin Danforth -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson
Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Damon Severson (oblique), Cole Sillinger (upper body)
Status report
Chabot returns after missing 10 games with a broken hand; Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will come out. … Korpisalo makes his second straight start after missing two games with an undisclosed injury; this will be his first game against the Blue Jackets since being traded to the Los Angeles Kings on March 1. ... Johnson was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday after Sillinger, a forward, was injured in a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday; Sillinger is day to day. … Olivier replaces Robinson, a forward. ... Merzlikins is expected to make his ninth start in 11 games.