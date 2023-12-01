Senators at Blue Jackets

SENATORS (8-9-0) at BLUE JACKETS (7-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Matthew Highmore -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Jakob Chychrun

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Yegor Chinakhov

Justin Danforth -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson

Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Damon Severson (oblique), Cole Sillinger (upper body)

Status report

Chabot returns after missing 10 games with a broken hand; Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will come out. … Korpisalo makes his second straight start after missing two games with an undisclosed injury; this will be his first game against the Blue Jackets since being traded to the Los Angeles Kings on March 1. ... Johnson was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday after Sillinger, a forward, was injured in a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday; Sillinger is day to day. … Olivier replaces Robinson, a forward. ... Merzlikins is expected to make his ninth start in 11 games.