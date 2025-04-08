Senators at Blue Jackets projected lineups

SENATORS (42-29-6) at BLUE JACKETS (34-33-9)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Jack Williams, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson
Injured: None
Status report
The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-0 win against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. ... Cousins skated in a no-contact jersey Tuesday; the forward has not played since Jan. 25. ... Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason did not confirm any lineup decisions other than Merzlikins starting, but based on the morning skate, Aston-Reese will go in for Chinakhov, a forward, and Christiansen will replace Jack Johnson on defense.