Senators at Blue Jackets projected lineups

SENATORS (42-29-6) at BLUE JACKETS (34-33-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Jack Williams, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson

Injured: None

Status report

The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-0 win against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. ... Cousins skated in a no-contact jersey Tuesday; the forward has not played since Jan. 25. ... Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason did not confirm any lineup decisions other than Merzlikins starting, but based on the morning skate, Aston-Reese will go in for Chinakhov, a forward, and Christiansen will replace Jack Johnson on defense.

