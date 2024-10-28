Mittelstadt gets 3 assists, Avalanche hold on, edge Senators for 5th straight win

Nikolai Kovalenko, Josh Manson, Logan O'Connor, Ross Colton and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for the Avalanche (5-4-0), who have won five straight after losing their first four games of the season.

“We learned a lot of lessons in those four [losses],” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It's not exclusive to us. Happens all the time. When you’re losing, then you feel like you're not playing well, and you start digging in to start playing better. It's the attention to detail and the buy-in, the commitment that it takes to win. Just doing everything harder and cleaner.”

MacKinnon and Cale Makar each extended their season-opening point streak to nine games, and Justus Annunen made 26 saves in his fourth straight start.

Claude Giroux scored twice, and Nick Cousins had a goal and an assist for the Senators (4-4-0), who have lost two straight. Anton Forsberg made 25 saves.

“We didn't play good enough to win. Our goalie gave us a great game,” said Ottawa coach Travis Green. “I thought physically, we didn't play well enough, but he gave us a good enough game to give us a chance to get a point. But mentally, we weren't very sharp either. We made some mistakes that more or less led to three goals.

“There's just little, tiny details that are pretty ‘A.B.C.’ that we didn't perform, and when you don't do that, that tells me that you weren't ready to play. I didn't think we were physically a good hockey team, and mentally, we definitely weren't sharp enough to win.”