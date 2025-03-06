Situation Room Initiated Challenge: OTT @ CHI – 0:46 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room**

Type of Review:** Distinct Kicking Motion/Goaltender Interference

Result: Goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Tim Stützle’s skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Further, a challenge initiated by the Situation Room for goaltender interference determined that the actions of Chicago’s Wyatt Kaiser caused Stützle to contact goaltender Arvid Soderblom prior to his goal. Rule 37.4 states, in part, “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.” Rule 69.1 states, *“If an attacking player has been pushed, shoved, or fouled by a defending player so as to cause him to come into contact with the goalkeeper, such contact will not be deemed contact initiated by the attacking player for purposes of this rule, provided the attacking player has made a reasonable effort to avoid such contact.”

*NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

---