Senators at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (5-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (4-3-2)

8:45 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato

Colton Dach-- Ryan Greene--– Jason Dickinson

Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Ilya Mikheyev (upper body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate following their 7-2 victory against the Boston Bruins in Ottawa on Monday. Ullmark is expected to play after being given a rest day; the Senators returned goalie Hunter Shepard to Belleville of the American Hockey League. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. Bertuzzi was on the ice after missing a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury … Mikheyev, a forward, will be a game-time decision after he sustained an upper-body injury Sunday.

