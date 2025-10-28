Senators at Blackhawks projected lineups

SENATORS (5-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (4-3-2)
8:45 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato
Colton Dach-- Ryan Greene--– Jason Dickinson
Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Ilya Mikheyev (upper body)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate following their 7-2 victory against the Boston Bruins in Ottawa on Monday. Ullmark is expected to play after being given a rest day; the Senators returned goalie Hunter Shepard to Belleville of the American Hockey League. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. Bertuzzi was on the ice after missing a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury … Mikheyev, a forward, will be a game-time decision after he sustained an upper-body injury Sunday.