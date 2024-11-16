Senators at Hurricanes projected lineups

SENATORS (8-7-1) at HURRICANES (11-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TVAS, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andre Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Tyson Jost -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Spencer Martin
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Seth Jarvis (undisclosed), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Perron will return after missing 11 games because of health emergencies before and after the birth of his daughter, Elizabeth, on Oct. 27. ... Kochetkov was a limited participant at the morning skate; the goalie is likely to play against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … Andersen, a goalie who has not played since Oct. 26, will be out "way longer" than week to week and could need surgery, Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. ... Jarvis, a forward who has missed two games, was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... Perets was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday.