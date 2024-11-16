Senators at Hurricanes projected lineups

SENATORS (8-7-1) at HURRICANES (11-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TVAS, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andre Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Tyson Jost -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Spencer Martin

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Seth Jarvis (undisclosed), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Perron will return after missing 11 games because of health emergencies before and after the birth of his daughter, Elizabeth, on Oct. 27. ... Kochetkov was a limited participant at the morning skate; the goalie is likely to play against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … Andersen, a goalie who has not played since Oct. 26, will be out "way longer" than week to week and could need surgery, Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. ... Jarvis, a forward who has missed two games, was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... Perets was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday.