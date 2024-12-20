Video Review: OTT @ CGY – 7:16 of the Third Period

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal Calgary

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Jonathan Huberdeau’s skate and entered the Ottawa net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, that “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”

