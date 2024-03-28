Senators score 5 in 1st, cruise past Sabres

Shane Pinto had a goal and three assists, and Brady Tkachuk, Boris Katchouk, Jakob Chychrun and Drake Batherson each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (31-36-4), who have won three in a row. Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves.

JJ Peterka and Connor Clifton scored for the Sabres (34-34-5), who have lost four of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed four goals on nine shots before he was replaced by Devon Levi, who made 31 saves in relief.

Artem Zub gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first period. He put in a loose puck on the goal line after Katchouk’s shot was redirected by Mark Kastelic between Luukkonen’s pads.

Katchouk made it 2-0 at 4:56, redirecting Parker Kelly’s shot from the top of the left circle past Luukkonen.

Batherson pushed it to 3-0 at 6:01 when he picked up a loose puck in front, shifted it forehand to backhand and put it in around Luukkonen’s outstretched pad.

Chychrun extended the lead to 4-0 at 8:49 with a slap shot from above the right circle.

Tkachuk made it 5-0 at 19:11, putting in a touch pass from Thomas Chabot at the left post with the teams playing 4-on-4.

Peterka cut it to 5-1 at 2:54 of the second period with a snap shot after Alex Tuch’s shot rebounded to him in the slot.

Clifton made it 5-2 at 13:07 when he carried the puck into the offensive zone and beat Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the slot.

Pinto scored an empty-net goal at 16:43 of the third period for the 6-2 final.