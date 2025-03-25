Senators at Sabres projected lineups

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Isak Rosen

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body), Sam Lafferty (groin)

Status report

Tkachuk will play after not practicing Monday for maintenance. ... Senators coach Travis Green said there could be some game-time decisions. … Cozens will face the Sabres for the first time since the Senators acquired him in a trade March 7. … Norris, a center acquired from Ottawa as part of the same trade, will miss his sixth straight game. … Kulich likely will return after missing four games because of a concussion; he was a full participant at the Buffalo morning skate, including working in his usual spot in the right circle on power-play drills. … Greenway is day to day; the forward was injured during the first period of a 5-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.