Senators at Sabres projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Isak Rosen
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton
Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body), Sam Lafferty (groin)
Status report
Tkachuk will play after not practicing Monday for maintenance. ... Senators coach Travis Green said there could be some game-time decisions. … Cozens will face the Sabres for the first time since the Senators acquired him in a trade March 7. … Norris, a center acquired from Ottawa as part of the same trade, will miss his sixth straight game. … Kulich likely will return after missing four games because of a concussion; he was a full participant at the Buffalo morning skate, including working in his usual spot in the right circle on power-play drills. … Greenway is day to day; the forward was injured during the first period of a 5-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.