Korpisalo shuts out former team, Bruins top Senators

Goalie makes 29 saves, Pastrnak has goal, assist for Boston

Senators at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON – Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves and posted his third shutout of the season for the Boston Bruins in a 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Thursday.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (24-20-6), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Pastrnak has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in the past 11 games.

Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for the Senators (24-20-4), who had won five of their past seven games.

Morgan Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the second period. Defenseman Brandon Carlo fed a pass from the half wall to Pastrnak behind the Ottawa net. He received the pass on his backhand, quickly transferred to his forehand, wrapped the puck around the net and found Geekie on the far post for the backdoor tap-in goal. It was his 13th of the season.

Boston went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including a crucial 5-on-3 for 32 seconds midway through the third period to secure its one-goal lead.

Pastrnak scored into an empty net with five seconds remaining for the 2-0 final.

David Perron returned to the lineup for the Senators. The forward had not played since Nov. 23 because of an upper-body injury. He was on the third line with Ridly Greig and Zack Ostapchuk. Perron logged 11 minutes of ice time in only his 10th game of the season.

Latest News

Hurricanes score 5 unanswered, rally past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

NHL Buzz: Dobson out week to week for Islanders

Rangers score 6 straight, top Flyers to extend point streak to 10

Larkin helps Red Wings defeat Canadiens to end 3-game skid

Mexican-American coach Treviño educating hockey prospects

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Martinook discusses Hurricanes, Brind'Amour on 'NHL Unscripted' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Lundell talks Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off on '@TheRink' podcast

Detroit Red Wings Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Kaprizov to return to lineup for Wild against Utah

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL Notebook: Top prospects in All-Star Classic from Eastern Conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues goal record chase with Capitals against Kraken

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kempe scores winner, Kings rally past Panthers in 3rd period

Pionk propels Jets past Avalanche in OT

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings