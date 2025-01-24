Korpisalo shuts out former team, Bruins top Senators

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (24-20-6), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Pastrnak has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in the past 11 games.

Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for the Senators (24-20-4), who had won five of their past seven games.

Morgan Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the second period. Defenseman Brandon Carlo fed a pass from the half wall to Pastrnak behind the Ottawa net. He received the pass on his backhand, quickly transferred to his forehand, wrapped the puck around the net and found Geekie on the far post for the backdoor tap-in goal. It was his 13th of the season.

Boston went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including a crucial 5-on-3 for 32 seconds midway through the third period to secure its one-goal lead.

Pastrnak scored into an empty net with five seconds remaining for the 2-0 final.

David Perron returned to the lineup for the Senators. The forward had not played since Nov. 23 because of an upper-body injury. He was on the third line with Ridly Greig and Zack Ostapchuk. Perron logged 11 minutes of ice time in only his 10th game of the season.