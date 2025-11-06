Senators at Bruins projected lineups

SENATORS (6-5-2) at BRUINS (8-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Johnny Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)

Status report

Merilainen will back up Ullmark after he was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Hunter Shepard, who was the backup in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, was reassigned to the AHL that same day. … The only lineup change for the Bruins from their 4-3 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday will be Korpisalo in net.