Senators at Bruins projected lineups

SENATORS (6-5-2) at BRUINS (8-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Johnny Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Jonathan Aspirot -- Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)
Status report
Merilainen will back up Ullmark after he was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Hunter Shepard, who was the backup in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, was reassigned to the AHL that same day. … The only lineup change for the Bruins from their 4-3 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday will be Korpisalo in net.