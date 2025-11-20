Senators at Ducks projected lineups

SENATORS (9-6-4) at DUCKS (13-6-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Lars Eller -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson, Ridly Greig
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Ian Moore -- Radko Gudas
Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
Halliday will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Chabot, a defenseman, is on the trip but will miss his third straight game and remains day to day. ... Thomson was recalled from Belleville on Tuesday to give the Senators an extra defenseman. ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. ... Mintyukov, a defenseman, could play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.