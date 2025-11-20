Senators at Ducks projected lineups

SENATORS (9-6-4) at DUCKS (13-6-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Lars Eller -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson, Ridly Greig

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Ian Moore -- Radko Gudas

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Halliday will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Chabot, a defenseman, is on the trip but will miss his third straight game and remains day to day. ... Thomson was recalled from Belleville on Tuesday to give the Senators an extra defenseman. ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. ... Mintyukov, a defenseman, could play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.