Senators at Ducks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (10-12-1) at DUCKS (9-10-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: David Perron (upper body), Nick Cousins (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Ullmark is expected to start for the Senators after Forsberg allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... The Ducks returned defenseman Tyson Hinds to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Anaheim had to halt its practice shortly after it began Saturday because of a gas leak at the facility. ... McGinn, a forward, returned to practice, but Carlsson, a forward, did not. They are day to day.

