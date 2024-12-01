Senators at Ducks projected lineups

SENATORS (10-12-1) at DUCKS (9-10-3)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: David Perron (upper body), Nick Cousins (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: None
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Ullmark is expected to start for the Senators after Forsberg allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... The Ducks returned defenseman Tyson Hinds to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Anaheim had to halt its practice shortly after it began Saturday because of a gas leak at the facility. ... McGinn, a forward, returned to practice, but Carlsson, a forward, did not. They are day to day.