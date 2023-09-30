Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)

Malone scored on a breakaway off a lead pass from defenseman Seth Griffith.

Dylan Holloway scored, and Jack Campbell made 34 saves for the Oilers.

Elias Lindholm scored, and Dan Vladar made 26 saves for the Flames.

Lindholm put Calgary ahead 1-0 at 12:55 of the second period.

Mikael Backlund appeared to have given the Flames a two-goal lead at 17:21 of the third period on a rebound. But the Oilers used a coach’s challenge for goaltender interference, and after video review it was determined forward Blake Coleman interfered with Campbell before the puck went into the net.

Holloway tied it 1-1 on the power play at 18:20 when he one-timed a shot from the left face-off circle.

Calgary nearly won it when Yegor Sharangovich knocked in a rebound in the final seconds of the third, but time expired before the puck crossed the goal line.