Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st goal for Senators
Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting after 27 years
Rangers season preview: Players adjusting to new coach Laviolette
Predators season preview: O'Reilly tasked with helping scoring woes
Eiserman focusing on developing game, being 1st pick of 2024 Draft
Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild
Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Training Camp Buzz: Guentzel practices with Penguins for 1st time since surgery
Young Penguins fan has epic reaction after receiving puck from Crosby
Ovechkin playing tutor to rookie Miroshnichenko with Capitals
Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut
Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win
Islanders season preview: Horvat comfort level key to success
Wild season preview: Playoffs not good enough

© Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Brad Malone scored 2:24 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Friday.

Malone scored on a breakaway off a lead pass from defenseman Seth Griffith.

Dylan Holloway scored, and Jack Campbell made 34 saves for the Oilers.

Elias Lindholm scored, and Dan Vladar made 26 saves for the Flames.

Lindholm put Calgary ahead 1-0 at 12:55 of the second period.

Mikael Backlund appeared to have given the Flames a two-goal lead at 17:21 of the third period on a rebound. But the Oilers used a coach’s challenge for goaltender interference, and after video review it was determined forward Blake Coleman interfered with Campbell before the puck went into the net.

Holloway tied it 1-1 on the power play at 18:20 when he one-timed a shot from the left face-off circle.

Calgary nearly won it when Yegor Sharangovich knocked in a rebound in the final seconds of the third, but time expired before the puck crossed the goal line.