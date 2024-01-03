McDavid gets 900th point in style, 'just another number' for Oilers captain

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid became the fifth-fastest player to reach 900 points and did it in style for the Edmonton Oilers against the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
McDavid set up Zach Hyman with an outstanding behind-the-back pass for the Oilers' second goal in a 5-2 win. He collected the puck in the corner swept to him along the boards by Leon Draisaitl, and with his back to the play, sent a backhand pass by two Flyers to Hyman heading to the net. Hyman took it and lifted a backhand shot past goalie Carter Hart.
"He does it all the time," Hyman said. "You never know what to expect and it's really fun to play with him, obviously. He just makes plays that nobody else can make. That's why he is who he is.
"I knew he saw me and then I just went there because I figured he was going to get it there somehow. He made an unbelievable play to get it there."
The assist gave McDavid 900 points in 602 games, putting himself among elite company behind four Hockey Hall of Famers. Wayne Gretzky did it in 385 games, followed by Mario Lemieux (463), Mike Bossy (582) and Peter Stastny (599).
"For him it's just another number," Hyman said. "He's probably just happy we won, knowing him. But from the outside, he's obviously a generational talent that is able to do that. It's pretty special for the era that he plays in to be in categories with (those) guys. I don't know if anybody is close in recent memory. It's pretty unbelievable and pretty special to be able to play with him."
McDavid finished with a goal and four assists for his 10th five-point game, the most among active NHL players. His NHL career-best is six points (three goals, three assists) in a 6-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 14, 2019.