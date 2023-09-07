McDavid has 'super-motivated' Oilers skating early

EDMONTON – Connor McDavid said he felt it was important for the Edmonton Oilers to get a jumpstart on the 2023-24 season after falling short of winning the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers captain asked his teammates to reconvene in Edmonton early, two weeks before the start of training camp, to participate in informal skates. The captain’s skates began at Rogers Place on Wednesday and will continue up until the start of training camp. Edmonton plays its first preseason game Sept. 24 against the Winnipeg Jets.

McDavid said the six-game loss to the eventual champion Vegas Golden Knights still stings, and the entire team was motivated to get back on the ice together as early as possible.

“I think is says a lot about where our group is at, everybody is dialed in, everybody is super-motivated, everybody is determined and everybody is in it together,” McDavid said Wednesday at Commonwealth Stadium, where the Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic on Oct. 29.

“I think that’s kind of the message I’ve been feeling just with guys wanting to come back and make sure we’re all together for a couple of weeks before camp.”

Edmonton (50-23-9) finished second in the Pacific Division last season and was eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went on to win the Stanley Cup for the first time, defeating the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final and Florida Panthers in the Final.

“I think it’s always good to train and skate together,” McDavid said. “I think just getting that camaraderie back is always a good thing; making sure everybody is in a good place come training camp is important. Just seeing a couple of guys here over the last couple of days, I think everybody’s had a great summer, everybody looks great, and we came back ready to go.”