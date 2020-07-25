Oilers honor Cave during scrimmage at training camp

Each Oilers player wore No. 12 in honor of Cave, who died April 11, four days after he had surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He was 25.

The jerseys from the scrimmage will be auctioned with proceeds going to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

"Words can't describe what that family has been through and what (Colby's wife) Emily has been through," Oilers forward Zack Kassian said. "For us to have a game here to pay our respects is the least we could do for Colby."

Cave scored one goal in 11 games with the Oilers this season and 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 44 games with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. He was in his second season with the Oilers after being claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Jan. 15, 2019.

In three seasons with the Oilers and Bruins, Cave scored nine points (four goals, five assists) in 67 NHL games.

"Colby was a great friend to everybody and just a good person," Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said. "He was a real lively person and he's missed around the dressing room. I think the players enjoyed having that moment to remember him, and I think it was good for Emily and the family. It went well. It's a day we wish we never had, but because of the circumstances, I think the guys paying respect was the right thing to do."

Philip Broberg, Matt Benning, James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Tyler Benson scored for Team Orange in a 5-2 win against Team White, who got goals from Leon Draisaitl and Tyler Ennis. Mikko Koskinen was the goalie for Team Orange, and Mike Smith was the goalie for Team White.

The scrimmage began and ended with the players saluting Emily Cave and her family, who watched from a corner suite at Downtown Community Arena.

"It was a tremendous honor for all of us and it was a great idea for the organization to do that to honor Colby," Oilers forward Cooper Marody said. "It meant a lot to all of us and just saluting Emily and her family and letting her know we were playing for her."

Proceeds from the Colby Cave Memorial Fund will go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and provide access to sports for underprivileged children. Donations to the fund are being accepted by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in Cave's memory.

"I know Colby would be so humbled and honored by everything the Oilers have done and will continue to do with his legacy," Emily Cave said Friday. "I'm incredibly excited for the foundation and what we're going to do with Colby's legacy."

The Oilers (37-25-9, .585 points percentage) enter the Stanley Cup Qualifiers as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and will play the No. 12 seed, the Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8, .514 points percentage), in one of four best-of-5 series to be played in Edmonton, which is the Western hub city.

The winner will advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the loser will have a chance at the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft in the Second Phase of the NHL Draft Lottery, to be held Aug. 10.

The Oilers will play the Calgary Flames in an exhibition game at Rogers Place, their home arena, on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, NHL.TV).

