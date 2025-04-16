Nurse of Oilers suspended 1 game for cross-checking

NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for one game, without pay, for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield during NHL Game No. 1289 in Edmonton on Monday, April 14, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 14:36 of the second period. Nurse was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Nurse will forfeit $48,177.08. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.