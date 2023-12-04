Niederreiter signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Jets

Deal begins in 2024-25, forward could have been unrestricted free agent after this season

nino niederreiter WPG contract extension

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nino Niederreiter signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. It has an average annual value of $4 million and begins next season.

The 31-year-old forward could have been an unrestricted free agent after this season. He has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 23 games.

"Obviously, I'm very happy to be here for another three years, and I mean, you kind of pair with when you talk to your agent and what the plan is and where to go," Niederreiter said Monday, "but overall I trust him and I think he did a good job and I'm very happy I'm here.”

The Jets acquired Niederreiter in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Feb. 25 for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. 

He said he thinks the Jets have a strong future, and seeing franchise stalwarts in goalie Connor Hellebuyck and forward Mark Schiefe sign long-term contracts this past offseason inspired him to earn his own deal. 

"It definitely showed to the city and to the team that they want to go for a run here and want to be a contender," Niederreiter said. "I think as a player that's where you want to be. And obviously, once they signed I tried to do whatever I could possible to play my best hockey and earn another contract, and now here I am, and I'm pretty happy about it."

The Jets (13-8-2) enter their game Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Canada Life Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO) in third place in the Central Division. 

“I think it's a hard-working group," Niederreiter said. "I feel like they keep each other honest and you've got to earn your ice time. the coach is straightforward with the things, the lineup, being on with [Mason Appleton] and [Adam Lowry], I think we've got a great role. We know exactly what we've got to do and we’re doing a pretty good job with it. We know it's a long season, a lot of tough games ahead for us, but it's been fun.”

The No. 5 pick by the New York Islanders in the 2010 NHL Draft has 423 points (211 goals, 212 assists) in 833 games for the Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Predators and Jets. Niederreiter has 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 87 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

NHL.com independent correspondent Darrin Bauming contributed to this report 

