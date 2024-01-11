NHL, Tylenol announce partnership in Canada

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new Canadian partnership, naming Tylenol® the Official Pain, Cold & Flu Symptom Relief Partner of the NHL.

The new partnership provides Tylenol®, a Kenvue brand, with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital, and social media channels.

The partnership will be visible in various ways at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ and 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S.) NHL All Star Game in Toronto, with on-site, TV and digital activations to engage fans, and visible during the Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tylenol®, an iconic global brand to the NHL family, so we can work together on building creative programs to engage fans and consumers in Canada,” said Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President, Business Development Solutions. “We look forward to launching our efforts together and developing new and unique content that deepens NHL fans’ affinity to Tylenol®.”

“We know that watching, playing and enjoying sport is an integral part of Canadian culture, and many Canadians find themselves unable to engage in exercise or physical activity because of pain or cold and flu symptoms,” says Andrew Kalmuk, Vice President, Consumer Demand Generation, Kenvue. “Having Tylenol® as the Official Pain, Cold & Flu Symptom Relief Partner of the NHL is a way to show Canadians that there are fast, effective and trusted solutions to relieve your symptoms and help you get back to the sport you love.”

To further engage fans and consumers, the Tylenol® “Score Against Pain” NHL brand campaign will be featured on in-store retail displays across Canada and on NHL digital platforms.

Tylenol® offers Canadian consumers a range of products to provide temporary, symptomatic relief of pain, fever and other cough, cold and flu symptoms. To be sure any Tylenol® product is right for you, always read and follow the label.

*Andrew Kalmuk is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Inc., a subsidiary of Kenvue.

About the NHL

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers’ hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.