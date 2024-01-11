NHL, Tylenol announce partnership in Canada

Brand named official pain, cold and flu symptom reliever of League

Tylenol_NHL_logos
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new Canadian partnership, naming Tylenol® the Official Pain, Cold & Flu Symptom Relief Partner of the NHL.  

The new partnership provides Tylenol®, a Kenvue brand, with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital, and social media channels.

The partnership will be visible in various ways at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ and 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S.) NHL All Star Game in Toronto, with on-site, TV and digital activations to engage fans, and visible during the Stanley Cup® Playoffs. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Tylenol®, an iconic global brand to the NHL family, so we can work together on building creative programs to engage fans and consumers in Canada,” said Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President, Business Development Solutions. “We look forward to launching our efforts together and developing new and unique content that deepens NHL fans’ affinity to Tylenol®.”

“We know that watching, playing and enjoying sport is an integral part of Canadian culture, and many Canadians find themselves unable to engage in exercise or physical activity because of pain or cold and flu symptoms,” says Andrew Kalmuk, Vice President, Consumer Demand Generation, Kenvue. “Having Tylenol® as the Official Pain, Cold & Flu Symptom Relief Partner of the NHL is a way to show Canadians that there are fast, effective and trusted solutions to relieve your symptoms and help you get back to the sport you love.”

To further engage fans and consumers, the Tylenol® “Score Against Pain” NHL brand campaign will be featured on in-store retail displays across Canada and on NHL digital platforms.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the NHL All-Star Game logo and NHL Fan Fair are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024.  All Rights Reserved.

Tylenol® offers Canadian consumers a range of products to provide temporary, symptomatic relief of pain, fever and other cough, cold and flu symptoms. To be sure any Tylenol® product is right for you, always read and follow the label.

*Andrew Kalmuk is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Inc., a subsidiary of Kenvue.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, Poland and the UK; MTV3 in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone® initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers’ hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

