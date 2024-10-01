Training Camp Buzz: Elias Lindholm, Marchand to each make preseason debut for Bruins

Boston Bruins

Elias Lindholm and Brad Marchand will each make his preseason debut for the Boston Bruins against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Lindholm missed all but the first day of training camp with an undisclosed injury before returning in limited fashion on Sunday. The forward signed a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with the Bruins on July 1.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he did not plan to play Lindholm on Tuesday until the forward urged it himself. Lindholm practiced on a line with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, and completed reps with the first power-play unit.

"[Lindholm] came in and said he wanted to play," Montgomery said after the morning skate. "He felt great."

Marchand returns after recovering from separate procedures on his elbow, groin and abdomen during the offseason.

"I feel really good. Much better than I did a month ago," the 36-year-old forward said. "I'm really excited about getting back out there with the guys. It's been a hard road, and it's kind of mentally tough not being ready coming into camp, but really happy with the progression." -- Joe Pohoryles