Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
Training Camp Buzz: Elias Lindholm, Marchand to each make preseason debut for Bruins
Boldy returns to practice for Wild; Karlsson progressing for Penguins; Norris back for Senators
© Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Claus Andersen/Getty Images
Boston Bruins
Elias Lindholm and Brad Marchand will each make his preseason debut for the Boston Bruins against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
Lindholm missed all but the first day of training camp with an undisclosed injury before returning in limited fashion on Sunday. The forward signed a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with the Bruins on July 1.
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he did not plan to play Lindholm on Tuesday until the forward urged it himself. Lindholm practiced on a line with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, and completed reps with the first power-play unit.
"[Lindholm] came in and said he wanted to play," Montgomery said after the morning skate. "He felt great."
Marchand returns after recovering from separate procedures on his elbow, groin and abdomen during the offseason.
"I feel really good. Much better than I did a month ago," the 36-year-old forward said. "I'm really excited about getting back out there with the guys. It's been a hard road, and it's kind of mentally tough not being ready coming into camp, but really happy with the progression." -- Joe Pohoryles
Ottawa Senators
Josh Norris will make his preseason debut against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old forward missed 96 games over the past two seasons due to a recurring shoulder injury. Norris underwent the third shoulder operation of his career in March.
"I've put a lot of work in," Norris said following the morning skate. "Just patient with the process, knowing what I need to do to be ready to play and we're at that point now."
Norris had 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 50 games last season.
"I'm trying to look past it," Norris said of his injury woes. "I'm healthy and I'm ready to play. I feel good. It's been a long road, so I'm ready to go now."
Norris centered a line with David Perron and Ridly Greig during practice Tuesday and took reps on the first power-play unit in his typical spot on the right half wall.
"He'll probably play anywhere between, my guess is, 17 and 21 minutes, something like that," coach Travis Green said of Norris. "We've been trying to run four lines through camp just to see what everyone has, but obviously, there are certain times in the game that some guys play more."
Defenseman Artem Zub will make his preseason debut after sustaining a lower-body injury earlier in training camp. Goalie Linus Ullmark will play his first full game of the preseason. -- Callum Fraser
Minnesota Wild
Matt Boldy joined the Wild for a morning skate Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Sept 21.
The forward, who was previously listed as week to week following the injury, is day to day. He will not play in a preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, but will practice Wednesday and Thursday and could play when the Wild visit the Blackhawks for their final preseason game on Friday.
"He's progressing really well," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "It's still day to day right now with him, but we'll progress him each day and moving forward."
Defenseman Jake Middleton is day to day with a lower-body injury, but Hynes said it is "nothing serious." -- Jessi Pierce
Pittsburgh Penguins
Erik Karlsson could return from an upper-body injury before the Penguins open the regular season, coach Mike Sullivan said.
The 34-year-old defenseman skated on his own Tuesday after being kept off the ice the previous six days. Karlsson has been day to day since training camp opened Sept. 18.
"Had a really good day on the ice, so he's making progress there," Sullivan said.
Karlsson would likely need to join practice in a noncontact capacity and progress to taking full contact before playing a game. Pittsburgh has three preseason games in the next four days with one scheduled full practice (Wednesday) before Sunday.
But Sullivan said he is confident Karlsson could play in Pittsburgh's regular-season opener at home against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9.
"I think today was really encouraging, so I think that's a big step forward," Sullivan said. "I think the players of Erik's stature, in my experience, they don't tend to need as many repetitions to get up to speed. They also, if they're not quite as sharp and not at the very top of their game, they're still pretty good and they can help you win.
"From that standpoint, we'll get 'Karl' up to speed in due time when it's the appropriate time. We'll listen to our medical team with respect to that."
Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, normally the backup to Tristan Jarry, is being evaluated for a lower-body injury sustained in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.
Forward Blake Lizotte continues to be evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained Sunday in the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 game against the Ottawa Senators at Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ontario. -- Wes Crosby
New Jersey Devils
Brett Pesce will be unable to join the Devils in Prague to begin the NHL regular season.
The defenseman, who signed a six-year contract with New Jersey on July 1 after nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, remains week to week as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured fibula. He sustained the injury during the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders last season, a series won by the Hurricanes in five games.
"Pesce is not with us on the trip, but obviously he's progressing well to the point where he was able to get some skates in with us before we left," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday. "I believe the intent is, in staying back, will allow him time, with our limited practice time and just the numbers we have, he'd be able to get better reps and more reps practicing with the players that are still back in Jersey."
New Jersey faces the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.
"He's just going to continue to work and build himself up to be ready to go as soon as he feels comfortable and strong enough to do," Keefe said. "He's not at that point yet, but he's making progress." Pesce was three weeks post-surgery when he signed with the Devils. -- Mike G. Morreale
San Jose Sharks
Quentin Musty was returned to Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League on Monday.
The 19-year-old forward did not have a point in two preseason games. He was a first-round pick (No. 26) by the Sharks at the 2023 NHL Draft.
"Just inconsistency in his camp," coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "[That's] to be expected, to be honest. As a young kid, he's just learning the pro game, the style, the speed, the pace, the details, and the habits you need to have to play this level, and they are just not there yet."
Musty had 102 points (43 goals, 59 assists) in 53 games for Sudbury last season.
"I don't think he's outgrown [the OHL], but he's going to have to work on details in his game so those bad habits don't creep up again next training camp," Warsofsky said.
Sam Dickinson was also returned to London of the OHL on Monday. The 18-year-old defenseman, who was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, did not have a point in two preseason games.
Dickinson had 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 68 games with London last season.
"He's been through a lot. He's had some ups and downs. He's been inconsistent at times," Warsofsky said. "... That's a first-round pick. [We've got a] really good future in that defenseman." -- Max Miller