NHL Trade Buzz: Wild ‘don’t need a cry for help’ despite 3 straight losses

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are six days remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on March 7). Here’s a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:

Minnesota Wild

One of the biggest issues for the Wild this season has been their penalty kill, which was 31st in the NHL (70.1 percent) entering Saturday. But alternate captain Marcus Foligno doesn’t believe they need help via trade.

“This team is solid,” Foligno said after a 6-1 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, when Minnesota allowed two power-play goals. “I don’t think we need a cry for help. Help is nice. But we’ve got to keep pushing forward with what we’ve got.

“Leave that to the smarter guys up there (management). But we’re tight-knit -- we’ve got to move past this one.”

The Wild (34-22-4), who have lost three in a row in regulation, allowed two more power-play goals (the second into an empty netl) in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Minnesota is third in the Central Division, six points behind the second-place Dallas Stars. It hosts the Boston Bruins on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, SN360, TVAS).

Calgary Flames

The Flames are fighting for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their plan heading into the Trade Deadline hasn’t changed.

“They've done a great job as a group, and as much as you'd love to reward them, it has to be a part of the plan,” general manager Craig Conroy told Sportsnet on Friday.

Calgary (28-22-8) is one point behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference entering its game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN).

“You're always looking to improve the team, but it's got to make sense,” Conroy said. “If it's a younger player, and we have them under control, or even maybe a 26-year-old that you're (going to) have control of, it might make more sense.”

Conroy said the Flames would be in the market for a left-handed defenseman, but otherwise they’re not likely to make a big splash. Calgary acquired forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from the Philadelphia Flyers for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft on Jan. 30.