NHL to co-sponsor Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference

The NHL is co-sponsoring the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference for the first time in the event’s 46-year history.
League representatives will also be active at the Sept. 19-21 gathering of Latino national leaders, corporate executives, elected officials, policy-makers and influencers in Washington.
Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez will be part of a panel discussion on how Latino fans have become a driving force in today’s sports market, how Latino athletes are leading the way for teams and how Latinos remain underrepresented in sports ownership and media.
Gutierrez, the NHL’s first and only Hispanic president and CEO, will be joined on the panel by Major League Baseball human resources vice president Frances Isabel; Stacie M. de Armas, senior vice president, DEI, diverse insights, intelligence & initiatives for Nielsen; Erika Ruiz, an agent for Klutch Sports Group; and moderator Claudia Pagan, a host and sideline reporter for D.C. United of Major League Soccer.