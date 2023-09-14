NHL to co-sponsor Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference

Latest News

nhl fantasy hockey projections defenseman point stats

Fantasy hockey defenseman point projections
nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Fantasy hockey forward point projections
Jesper Wallstedt ready for Minnesota training camp

Wallstedt confident in development entering Wild training camp
Stanley Cup 1st trip to Australia for NHL Global Series

Stanley Cup to make 1st trip to Australia for 2023 NHL Global Series
Dylan Larkin out to lead Detroit back to playoffs

Larkin looks to lead hometown Red Wings back to playoffs
Ottawa Brady Tkachuk motivated by brothers run to Stanley Cup Final

Brady Tkachuk hopes Senators can learn from brother's run to Cup Final
Elias Lindholm willing to sign contract to stay with Calgary Flames

Lindholm willing to sign contract to stay with Flames
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl projections fantasy hockey goalie team wins

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections
Logan Cooley high expectations Arizona Coyotes training camp

Cooley has ‘high expectations’ entering Coyotes training camp
Dustin Brown says Australia hyped for NHL Global Series

Australia hyped for NHL Global Series -- Melbourne, Brown says
Seth Jones wants to be next Chicago Blackhawks captain

Seth Jones wants to be next Blackhawks captain after Toews departure
Bill Daly says NHL Australia debut great opportunity for hockey

1st NHL games in Australia ‘great opportunity for the sport’
Connor Bedard talks with Sidney Crosby at NHL Player Media Tour

Bedard mingles with Crosby at NHL Player Media Tour
New York Mets give away hockey-style jerseys

Vesey, Haula, Clutterbuck visit Mets during hockey jersey night

NHL to co-sponsor Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference

Partnership at event in Washington ‘critical part’ of League’s strategy to grow sport

Xavier Gutierrez

© (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL is co-sponsoring the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference for the first time in the event’s 46-year history.

League representatives will also be active at the Sept. 19-21 gathering of Latino national leaders, corporate executives, elected officials, policy-makers and influencers in Washington.

Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez will be part of a panel discussion on how Latino fans have become a driving force in today’s sports market, how Latino athletes are leading the way for teams and how Latinos remain underrepresented in sports ownership and media.

Gutierrez, the NHL’s first and only Hispanic president and CEO, will be joined on the panel by Major League Baseball human resources vice president Frances Isabel; Stacie M. de Armas, senior vice president, DEI, diverse insights, intelligence & initiatives for Nielsen; Erika Ruiz, an agent for Klutch Sports Group; and moderator Claudia Pagan, a host and sideline reporter for D.C. United of Major League Soccer.

NHL co-sponsoring Congressional Hispanic conference

© Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute

“This is the first time that they’ve had a formal panel and formal discussion about Latinos in sports,” Gutierrez said. “I’m very excited that the NHL is there. … I’m very excited that cohort that attends the conference, which is the Congressional Hispanic Caucus members elected to the Senate and House of Representatives, to have them see the NHL there is very important.

“It shows them that we’re a league that values this community, sees its importance and that wants to do more to embrace the leadership of that community, that wants to do more to engage with Latinos that, quite frankly, are driving a lot of fandom, a lot of viewership and a lot of consumer activity across the country.”

Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president, social impact, growth & legislative affairs, agreed and noted that several NHL markets have more than 1 million Latino fans.

“It’s not only important for us in our local markets where these fans and fans-in-waiting sit to continue to market effectively,” she said, “it’s important for us to establish our relationships at the national level that tells the Hispanic market, the Latino market, that we see them, that their fandom is important to us and that we are leaning into the culture and making our sport more culturally available. That is why our activity, partnership with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference is a critical part of our overarching strategy to grow our sport in this important market.”