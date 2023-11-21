NHL teams with NBA, MLB to launch responsible gaming campaign

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the release of "Never Know What's Next," a 30-second spot that encourages responsible betting in sports. The spot, with support from sportsbook operators DraftKings, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, PENN Entertainment, operator of ESPN BET, and the National Council on Problem Gambling reminds fans who bet to do so responsibly and always set a limit. "Never Know What's Next" premieres on linear on Nov. 21 during the NBA's In-Season Tournament Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET and on @NBA, @MLB and @NHL social platforms. You can watch "Never Know What's Next" here.



At the heart of this campaign is an educational message reminding bettors that betting is a form of entertainment and should be done responsibly. This campaign seeks to inform bettors, with the critical message that there are no "locks" and no "easy money" in sports betting. The spot features live game action from the NBA, MLB, and NHL to demonstrate the inherent unpredictability of sports. Whether it's a game winning shot from beyond half court, a game changing save on the ice or a walk-off home run, the campaign reminds fans that every play, every shot, every swing is unpredictable. The campaign directs fans to https://responsibleplay.org/, the National Council on Problem Gambling's digital destination that provides resources for fans to learn more about responsible gaming. The three leagues have taken a multifaceted approach to legal sports betting and continue to communicate responsible gaming messages to fans.



"Working with our fellow sports leagues, gaming operator partners, and responsible gaming partners gives added weight – particularly for young bettors – to this shared priority of making an impact on responsible gaming education across the United States," said Scott Kaufman-Ross, NBA Senior Vice President Head of Gaming & New Business Ventures. "Ensuring fans are aware of the inherent risk if they choose to bet and correcting the misconception that betting on sports is a good way to make money are integral to the NBA's approach to legal sports betting."



"We're incredibly proud to be a part of this important campaign alongside the NBA, NHL and our operator partners," said Casey Brett, MLB Senior Vice President, Business Development. "It's paramount that when our fans bet, they know how to do so responsibly – and this initiative is just one small but important part of our continued commitment to ensuring sports betting stays safe for all who choose to wager."



"This campaign continues our ongoing commitment to educating fans about the importance of responsible betting," said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer. "With more fans than ever having the opportunity to legally bet in their home states, it is imperative that we work with our media and sportsbook partners, as well as with our friends at the NBA and MLB, to inform and emphasize the risks and encourage the importance of setting limits and betting responsibly, especially among our growing fanbase in the younger demographic."