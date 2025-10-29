NHL Status Report: Hyman has setback, week to week for Oilers

Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman will not return to the lineup Nov. 1 when he is eligible, and is week to week, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch on Wednesday. The forward has been out of the lineup since dislocating his wrist in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27 last season. "We said it was bare minimum on Nov. 1, but it won't be Nov. 1, it'll be at least a week after that," Knoblauch said. "We want him back and he looks ready, but obviously we're looking at long picture and making sure we don't have any setbacks." Hyman had 44 points (27 goals, 17 assists) in 73 regular-season games last season. "I feel good, I'm skating, it's nice to join the group," Hyman said Wednesday. "… When you get injured like this, I'm always going to tell you that I'm ready to go, because that's how I feel, but at the end of the day, the doctors are there to protect you from yourself at times and make sure that when you do return that you're able and ready and that's how I feel."