Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hyman has setback, week to week for Oilers
Greenway to make season debut for Sabres on Thursday; Ersson questionable for Flyers
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman will not return to the lineup Nov. 1 when he is eligible, and is week to week, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch on Wednesday. The forward has been out of the lineup since dislocating his wrist in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27 last season. "We said it was bare minimum on Nov. 1, but it won't be Nov. 1, it'll be at least a week after that," Knoblauch said. "We want him back and he looks ready, but obviously we're looking at long picture and making sure we don't have any setbacks." Hyman had 44 points (27 goals, 17 assists) in 73 regular-season games last season. "I feel good, I'm skating, it's nice to join the group," Hyman said Wednesday. "… When you get injured like this, I'm always going to tell you that I'm ready to go, because that's how I feel, but at the end of the day, the doctors are there to protect you from yourself at times and make sure that when you do return that you're able and ready and that's how I feel."
Buffalo Sabres
Jordan Greenway is expected to make his season debut at the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, TVAS) after missing the Sabres' first 10 games of the season working his way back from July surgery to repair a middle-body injury. It is the same injury that limited him to 34 games last season. Greenway has been practicing since Oct. 14 and was the center on a line with Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn on Wednesday. "It's a long process, pumped to get out there and be back with the guys," he said.
Philadelphia Flyers
Samuel Ersson is questionable to play against the Nashville Predators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP) after the goalie missed practice Wednesday. "He warmed up and he tweaked something," coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday. "It's a day-to-day thing. We'll reevaluate [Thursday]. I don't think it's major. Just kind of tweaked something." Forward Christian Dvorak had a maintenance day Wednesday but is expected to play Thursday.
Anaheim Ducks
Mikael Granlund will be sidelined at least a few weeks for the Ducks after sustaining a lower-body injury during the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The forward left the game with 3:45 remaining in the first period and did not return. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight games this season. "We're probably looking at a couple, three weeks," coach Joel Quenneville said before Anaheim defeated Florida 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday. … Forward Chris Kreider has missed four straight game with an illness.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane (upper body) missed his fifth straight game on Tuesday, a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. The forward could join the team later in their five-game road trip, which continues at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDET). Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Kane was day to day after he crashed hard into the boards during a 2-1 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17.
Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome (lower body) is day to day and did not play for the Capitals in a 1-0 loss on Tuesday. The forward was injured in the first period of a 7-1 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. The Capitals recalled forward Ethen Frank from Hershey of the AHL and he played 8:48 before leaving in the third period after attempting a hit on Stars forward Mikko Rantanen along the boards.
Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello skated with the Wild for the first time in more than a month on Tuesday, but the forward remains out for several more weeks with a lower-body injury. He began skating on his own last week after the team announced on Sept. 18 that he would be out 7-8 weeks. "'Zuccy,' it's good to see him back out there," coach John Hynes said Tuesday. "He's in that next level of progression for him, where he's starting to ramp it up a little bit. For him, he's made some really good progress, so we'll see where it goes. The timeline remains the same. He's Week 5 today, so he's progressing well."