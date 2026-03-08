NHL Status Report: Hintz out at least ‘a couple weeks’ for Stars with lower-body injury

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz is out for the Stars against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN) because of a lower-body injury. The forward left a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday late in the second period after he was injured during a battle along the boards with Nathan MacKinnon. Hintz did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. "It's going to be a couple weeks for sure,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We don't know exactly how much but it's not a couple of days, so we'll see how long that is. ... We're hoping [he returns] before the playoffs." Hintz was playing his first game since missing four because of an illness. He has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season.