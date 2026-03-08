Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hintz out at least ‘a couple weeks’ for Stars with lower-body injury
Larkin day to day for Red Wings; Knight unavailable for Blackhawks due to illness
© Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz is out for the Stars against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN) because of a lower-body injury. The forward left a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday late in the second period after he was injured during a battle along the boards with Nathan MacKinnon. Hintz did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. "It's going to be a couple weeks for sure,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We don't know exactly how much but it's not a couple of days, so we'll see how long that is. ... We're hoping [he returns] before the playoffs." Hintz was playing his first game since missing four because of an illness. He has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin is day to day and will not play at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). The forward and Red Wings captain sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday. He left the game midway through the third period after losing an edge and having his right knee buckle following an awkward fall. "He'll need some time to recover," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Saturday. "I can't give you a timeline on that right now, but he will be out (at New Jersey). As far as I know ... he'll come on the trip. We'll see how it goes day by day." Larkin has 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 63 games. Forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday under emergency conditions.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Chicago Blackhawks
Spencer Knight did not travel and will be out when Chicago visits Dallas on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN). The goaltender was not available due to illness when the Blackhawks lost 6-3 to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. They hope Knight will be available when they play the Utah Mammoth at United Center on Monday. Goalie Drew Commesso and forward Nick Lardis were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.
New Jersey Devils
Brett Pesce is week to week for the Devils because of a lower-body injury and did not play in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. The defenseman played 22:04 in a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday but did not play in a 4-3 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Pesce has seven points (one goal, six assists) and is second on the team with 80 blocked shots in 37 games this season.