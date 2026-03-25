NHL Status Report: Timmins could return for Sabres

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Conor Timmins could return from a broken leg when the Sabres host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, TVAS2). "He's available. He said he's ready to go," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. The defenseman, who was injured Dec. 18, late in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers, has missed 38 games. He came off the ice after the optional morning skate at the same time as those playing. Timmins first rejoined the team for their morning skate on March 14. He has six assists in 33 games.