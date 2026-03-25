NHL Status Report: Timmins could return for Sabres

Mantha day to day for Penguins; Lundell likely out for regular season for Panthers

Conor Timmins for Status Report March 25 26

© Joe Hrycych/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Conor Timmins could return from a broken leg when the Sabres host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, TVAS2). "He's available. He said he's ready to go," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. The defenseman, who was injured Dec. 18, late in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers, has missed 38 games. He came off the ice after the optional morning skate at the same time as those playing. Timmins first rejoined the team for their morning skate on March 14. He has six assists in 33 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Anthony Mantha is day to day for the Penguins with a lower-body injury and did not practice on Wednesday. The forward replaced Evgeni Malkin on the second line at right wing in a 6-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Mantha has 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games this season. Pittsburgh, which is third in the Metropolitan Division, plays at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SN-PIT). Malkin (upper body) is day to day and did not play against Colorado.

Florida Panthers

Anton Lundell is likely out the rest  of the regular season for the Panthers with a rib injury. The forward will be sidelined 2-6 weeks."That MRI wasn't very good, so he's not on the near-term," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday. "... I wouldn't play him in the regular season or if we were fighting for (a playoff spot)." Lundell, who has missed the past two games, has 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 64 games this season. Florida hosts the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP).

Utah Mammoth

Barrett Hayton left a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday after one shift in the first period with an upper-body injury after colliding with teammate Jack McBain. "He will have more exams tomorrow, and we'll figure out the nature of it," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said after the game. Tourigny has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games this season. Utah hosts the Washington Capitals on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT).

New York Islanders

Tony DeAngelo is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. The defenseman left a 4-3 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 12:46 of the first period. He has 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 72 games this season. New York next hosts the Dallas Stars on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN).

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