NHL Status Report: Pastrnak to miss 3rd straight game for Bruins on Tuesday

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak remains out because of an undisclosed injury and will not travel with the Bruins for their game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN, SNO, SNE). The forward, who will miss his third straight game, did not practice Monday. “It’s still day to day,” coach Marco Sturm said. “We were hoping he could skate by now, but he didn’t. So, that’s why. We’ll see how it is the next few days, but he will not travel.” Pastrnak played 18:35 in Boston’s 3-1 win at the New York Islanders on Nov. 26. He leads the Bruins with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games. … Forward Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) is expected to return Tuesday; he’s missed the past seven games.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris will be back for the Sabres against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime) after the forward missed 25 games with a lower-body injury he sustained he their season opener on Oct. 9. Norris centered the top line at the morning skate between Zach Benson and Tage Thompson and was on the top power-play unit. "Woke up early this morning,” Norris said. “I couldn't really sleep too well last night, just excited to get back in the lineup."

Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner is "close" to returning from an upper-body injury, according to coach Dean Evason, but the Blue Jackets captain will miss his 10th straight game at the New Jersey Devils on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN). Jenner, a forward, hasn't played since Nov. 11. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Neal Pionk (lower body) participated in the morning skate, but the Jets defenseman will miss his fourth straight game Monday against the Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime) . Pionk was injured in the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 23.

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley sustained an apparent lower-body injury at 6:17 of the third period in the Mammoth’s 1-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in a knee-on-knee collision with Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko, who was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct. Utah coach Andre Tourigny did not have an update after the game on Cooley, who leads his team with 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 26 games. The Mammoth visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA).