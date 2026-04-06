Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Romanov could return for Islanders before end of season
Hyman might be available for Oilers' last 2 games; Skinner has upper-body injury for Penguins
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New York Islanders
Alexander Romanov could return before the end of the regular season. The 26-year-old defenseman sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery Nov. 18 in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars after a hit from Stars forward Mikko Rantanen late in the third period. "There is potentially a chance for the last game or two of the season that he might be back," Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said. "This week is the first week he's going to do full practice with contact, so sometimes it takes a little while also to get back at it." Romanov had been skating the last handful of practices in a non-contact jersey.
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman (undisclosed) is expected back before the end of the regular season, maybe for the last two games, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday. The forward had been playing through a lingering injury, including 16:40 of a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He has 51 points (31 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Stuart Skinner has an upper-body injury and was unavailable for the Penguins in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. A recovery timeline for the 27-year-old goalie was not provided. Skinner is 11-8-5 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 24 games since being acquired in a trade from the Oilers on Dec. 12. Pittsburgh recalled goalie Taylor Gauthier from Wheeling of the ECHL to back up Arturs Silovs, who made his second straight start after he made 19 saves in a 9-4 win against Florida on Saturday. Gauthier, who has never played in the NHL, signed a one-year contract March 6.
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