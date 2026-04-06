NHL Status Report: Romanov could return for Islanders before end of season

New York Islanders

Alexander Romanov could return before the end of the regular season. The 26-year-old defenseman sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery Nov. 18 in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars after a hit from Stars forward Mikko Rantanen late in the third period. "There is potentially a chance for the last game or two of the season that he might be back," Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said. "This week is the first week he's going to do full practice with contact, so sometimes it takes a little while also to get back at it." Romanov had been skating the last handful of practices in a non-contact jersey.