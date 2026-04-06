NHL Playoffs Buzz: West wild-card contenders Kraken, Jets face off on Prime

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are 11 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are four games on the NHL schedule Monday, all with playoff implications.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS)

The Lightning (48-22-6) can strengthen their hold on first in the Atlantic Division and the Sabres (46-23-8) can pull even with them in points in their first meeting since Buffalo's thrilling 8-7 victory March 8. Tampa Bay is two points ahead of Buffalo and the Montreal Canadiens in the division race and two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning and Sabres each clinched a playoff berth with the Detroit Red Wings' 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, but they've been headed in different directions lately. Tampa Bay, which qualified for the playoffs for the ninth straight season, is 8-1-2 in its past 11 games. Buffalo, which will make its first postseason appearance since 2011, is 2-3-2 in its past seven.

Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KONG, KHN/Prime)

The Jets and Kraken will try to stay within reach of second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference on "Prime Monday Night Hockey." Winnipeg (33-31-12) is 5-2-0 in its past seven games to climb within three points of the Nashville Predators, who hold the regulation wins tiebreaker (26-19) on the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card. Seattle (32-32-11) has just one win in its past nine games (1-6-2), including four straight losses (0-3-1), to fall six points behind Nashville and Los Angeles. Jets forward Kyle Connor has five goals in his past six games.