NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide 

With the holidays fast approaching and the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, around the corner, it's a good time to start thinking about gifts, and the NHL and NHLshop.com has you covered. From tickets for the international tournament or a stylish varsity jacket and winter accessories, to collectible items like a WWE title belt and Funko figurines, here are some can't-miss items that will bring joy to the hockey fans in your life.

Use the code NHLGIFT15 for 15 percent off your purchase on nhlshop.com (exclusions do apply; code expires on 12/31/24).