NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide 

With the holidays fast approaching and the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, around the corner, it's a good time to start thinking about gifts, and the NHL and NHLshop.com has you covered. From tickets for the international tournament or a stylish varsity jacket and winter accessories, to collectible items like a WWE title belt and Funko figurines, here are some can't-miss items that will bring joy to the hockey fans in your life.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF

Tickets

Top NHL players from the USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden will represent their homeland and compete for glory in 4 Nations Face-Off, an exciting best-on-best international hockey tournament. Boston and Montreal will serve as host cities for the seven-game series, bringing together the best players onto the world stage. Surprise a loved one with tickets to one of these can’t-miss games at Boston’s TD Garden (Feb. 17 and Feb. 20) or Montreal’s Bell Centre (Feb. 12, 13, 15) and get ready for the game of a lifetime. More details on 4 Nations Face-Off are available here.

MEN’S

JH Design Poly Twill Jacket

For some nostalgia flair, this midweight varsity style jacket is perfect for game day. The quilted jersey lining will keep you warm and the rib-knit collar, cuffs, and waistband provide a comfortable fit.

Men's '47 Navy Superior Lacer Pullover Hoodie

Embrace classic style and exceptional comfort with this ‘47 Superior Lacer Pullover Hoodie. This midweight hoodie is perfect for moderate temperatures and features a cozy fleece lining for added warmth. Its unique design includes contrast-color panels, stripes, and a lace-up neckline with metal grommets for a touch of rugged style.

Men’s Woven Poly Grid Tie

Keep it classy and festive this holiday season by showing off a little home team pride with this one-of-a-kind woven poly grid tie!

Men’s Cuffed Knit Hats

Stay warm in style with a sleek knit hat this season. Embroidered team graphics and a classic cuffed design will keep you on trend.

WOMEN’S

Women’s Pro Standard Cream Pullover Sweatshirt

Rooting for your team in style and comfort is easy thanks to this neutral pullover sweatshirt by Pro Standard. It features a unique monochrome design with bold embroidery and trendy thumbholes. Dropped shoulders increase mobility for a roomier fit and feel.

Women's WEAR by Erin Andrews Polar Fleece Half-Zip Jacket

Cheer on your club all season long with the WEAR by Erin Andrews Polar Fleece Half-Zip Jacket. This cozy jacket is crafted from soft polar fleece, ensuring warmth and comfort for those chilly game days. The crotched hem adds a modern aesthetic and there are two zippered pockets to store your on-the-go items.

Women’s WEAR by Erin Andrews Clear Stadium Mini Purse

Elevate your game-day look with this chic and convenient WEAR by Erin Andrews Clear Stadium Mini Purse. The main compartment is spacious enough to hold your phone, wallet, and other essentials, and the removable straps allow you to wear it as a crossbody or over the shoulder.

KIDS’

Youth Mitchell & Ness Blue Head Coach Pullover Hoodie

Deck out your young fan in authentic style with the Mitchell & Ness Head Coach Pullover Hoodie. The fleece lining adds an extra layer of warmth and a super-soft feel they'll love whether they are cheering from the stands or playing outside.

UNISEX

Personalized Bluetooth Gaming Headphones & Stand

Take your favorite sounds on-the-go with these Personalized Bluetooth Gaming Headphones & Stand. These headphones feature a padded headband and soft foam earpads so you can comfortably listen to the gameday broadcast or attach the microphone when you’re gaming with friends. With bold printed graphics, you can show off your fandom everywhere you go.

Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard Funko 2 Pack

Bring one of the NHL's newest stars into your collection with this Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard Fanatics exclusive two-pack vinyl figure from Funko. Whether you give this set as a gift or show it off in your Chicago Blackhawks fan cave, it'll be a hit. Each Connor Bedard figure measures approximately 4.25" tall and comes in a protective box so you can keep them in pristine condition.

WWE Legacy Title Belt

Game time just got a whole lot more interesting thanks to this WWE Legacy Title Belt. Slung over your shoulder or fitted around your waist, it will be easy to channel your inner "Stone Cold" Steve Austin or John Cena while championing your fandom. The glory of the NHL and the prestige of the WWE make for one great tag team.

Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary Premium Jersey

This Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary Jersey is a spirited piece to have for game day as you celebrate the team’s milestone year. Distinct graphics match those worn by players on the ice, making you feel like a member of the team. The fabric technology will also keep you comfortable while cheering the Caps to victory!

