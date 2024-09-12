NHL Rookie Buzz: Michkov impresses in 1st day at Flyers camp

Iginla to be held out for Utah as precaution; Danford leaves Maple Leafs practice with injury

Matvei Michkov arrives at Flyers Training Center.
With prospect tournaments underway and several NHL teams holding rookie camps, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Philadelphia Flyers

Matvei Michkov's first day of rookie camp Thursday was greeted by a crowd of more than 300 people, some of whom were lined up outside Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey, more than 30 minutes before the building opened.

"It's an unbelievable feeling, and words can't even describe it," Michkov said via translator.

The 19-year-old forward is one of 27 players taking part in camp, but he was the focus of attention for fans, coaches and management.

"I'm excited to see him," said Ian Laperriere, coach of the Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate, who is running camp. "I know you guys are. Everybody behind those doors [in management] are pumped. What I saw today, there's a reason to be excited. Lot of skills, a lot of intensity.

"He doesn't speak much English, but you can tell he wants to be a difference maker. And I know it's one practice, but I'm impressed."

Michkov will have the chance to make another impression Friday, when the Flyers rookies play a team of New York Rangers rookies at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"First game in a Flyers jersey, and I'm a little bit nervous," Michkov said. "But by the time warmup is over, that should be all gone."

Flyers defenseman prospect Carter Sotheran did not practice Thursday because of a heart issue. Sotheran said he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome about four years ago. It's a condition related to the electrical signals in the heart that can cause a rapid heart rate.

He said he's hoping to play in one of the games against Rangers rookies, either Friday or Saturday.

"I had some issues with my heart for the past few years now, so just kind of doing some tests around here, and then hopefully be good for the weekend," he said. "We'll see after today and go from there." -- Adam Kimelman

Utah Hockey Club

Tij Iginla will be held out of the 2024 Rookie Faceoff for precautionary reasons but is expected to be available during training camp.

The 18-year-old forward, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and the first in Utah history, has a lower-body injury but will travel with the team to Los Angeles, where the tournament is being held.

Iginla is expected to return to Kelowna of the Western Hockey League this season. He had 84 points (47 goals, 37 assists) in 64 games there last season and also had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in seven games at the 2024 Under-18 World Junior Championship to help Canada win gold.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ben Danford left practice ahead of the 2024 Prospect Showdown on Thursday after taking a hit along the boards during a scrimmage from free agent invitee center Marshal Finnie.

Danford remained on the ice briefly and was attended to by the training staff before moving to the bench and then the locker room.

The 18-year-old defenseman was selected in the first round (No. 31) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

"He's being evaluated right now," said Toronto Marlies coach John Gruden, who is running the rookie camp. "Hopefully he'll be OK, but right now he's being evaluated by the staff."

Gruden said he did not see the hit and did not say whether Danford would be available for Toronto's two games against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and Sunday.

"You want to make sure that they're playing hard," Gruden said. ... "I know that the player that did unfortunately hit him felt bad." -- Dave McCarthy

New York Islanders

Keith Kinkaid worked with Islanders prospects Thursday after signing a professional tryout.

The 35-year-old is a Long Island native (Farmingville, New York).

"I'm just putting my best foot forward," Kinkaid said. "Just be a pro, be a rookie, and just bring some experience and show the way. This is my 14th season, and I just want to do anything I can to turn heads. I still got a lot left in the tank."

Kinkaid went 8-14-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in 24 games with Chicago of the American Hockey League last season. He last played in the NHL in 2022-23, once with the Boston Bruins and one game with the Colorado Avalanche.

He is 70-58-21 with a 2.91 GAA and .905 save percentage in 169 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Bruins and Avalanche.

"I did grow up an Islander fan. I loved going to the (Nassau) Coliseum," Kinkaid said. "That was always a joy of my life. It's really cool. I've played for the Devils, the Rangers, and I'm hoping we can make the tri-state area, metropolitan area trio." -- Stefen Rosner

