NHL Rookie Buzz: Michkov impresses in 1st day at Flyers camp

With prospect tournaments underway and several NHL teams holding rookie camps, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Philadelphia Flyers

Matvei Michkov's first day of rookie camp Thursday was greeted by a crowd of more than 300 people, some of whom were lined up outside Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey, more than 30 minutes before the building opened.

"It's an unbelievable feeling, and words can't even describe it," Michkov said via translator.

The 19-year-old forward is one of 27 players taking part in camp, but he was the focus of attention for fans, coaches and management.

"I'm excited to see him," said Ian Laperriere, coach of the Flyers' American Hockey League affiliate, who is running camp. "I know you guys are. Everybody behind those doors [in management] are pumped. What I saw today, there's a reason to be excited. Lot of skills, a lot of intensity.

"He doesn't speak much English, but you can tell he wants to be a difference maker. And I know it's one practice, but I'm impressed."

Michkov will have the chance to make another impression Friday, when the Flyers rookies play a team of New York Rangers rookies at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"First game in a Flyers jersey, and I'm a little bit nervous," Michkov said. "But by the time warmup is over, that should be all gone."

Flyers defenseman prospect Carter Sotheran did not practice Thursday because of a heart issue. Sotheran said he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome about four years ago. It's a condition related to the electrical signals in the heart that can cause a rapid heart rate.

He said he's hoping to play in one of the games against Rangers rookies, either Friday or Saturday.

"I had some issues with my heart for the past few years now, so just kind of doing some tests around here, and then hopefully be good for the weekend," he said. "We'll see after today and go from there." -- Adam Kimelman