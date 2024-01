Fans will select 12 additional players (eight skaters and four goalies) to the 44-man All-Star roster. The first 32 All-Stars were selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department. One Player was chosen from each NHL team.

The 12 fan selections will be announced on Saturday, Jan. 13. Six of the final 12 will be announced on ABC, ESPN+ and Sportsnet during the first intermission of the 1 p.m. ET game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. The remaining six will be announced on Sportsnet and NHL Network in the pregame show before the 7 p.m. ET game between the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Voting closes on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST online at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter). All X votes will be combined with online vote totals.

How to Vote Online: Visit NHL.com/vote. Fans will be permitted to select as few as one Player and a maximum of 12 players per online ballot. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period. Interactive ballots are available in eight languages – English, French, Czech, Finnish, German, Slovak, Spanish and Swedish.

How to Vote via NHL App: The NHL App offers fans a mobile interactive ballot that is available on most devices.

X (formerly Twitter) Voting: Each fan post on X must include the complete hashtag

#NHLAllStarVote and a Player’s full name, or player’s name as a hashtag, or tag a players X Handle.

The Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto will host the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3. The festivities include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 – featuring the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase – the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+), and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET, SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+). For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar.