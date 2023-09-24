Latest News

Sept. 24: NHL Preseason Roundup

Kings top Coyotes to split NHL Global Series -- Melbourne; Nedeljkovic wins Penguins debut

NHL Global Series - Arizona Coyotes v Los Angeles Kings

© Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Adrian Kempe scored two goals for the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,188 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

The preseason game was the second NHL contest played in the Southern Hemisphere following the Coyotes’ 5-3 win against the Kings here Saturday.

Jacob Moverare also scored for Los Angeles. Cam Talbot made 20 saves in the first two periods, and David Rittich stopped seven of eight shots in the third period. Each goalie made his Kings debut.

Barrett Hayton and Travis Dermott scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves for Arizona.

Hayton scored on the power play at 11:18 of the first period to give Arizona a 1-0 lead. He took a pass from Clayton Keller at the right of the net, stepped out front and snapped a shot over Talbot.

Kempe tied it 1-1 on a 4-on-3 power play at 1:51 of the third period. He one-timed a cross-ice pass from Kevin Fiala from the right face-off-circle. Australia native Jordan Spence also assisted on the goal.

Moverare scored to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead at 7:33, on a shot through traffic from the blue line.

Kempe scored into an empty net with Vejmelka pulled for an extra attacker at 19:20 to give Los Angeles a 3-1 lead. Dermott scored with 17 seconds left in the third period for the 3-2 final.

Captain Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty were among those who were scratched Sunday for the Kings.

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 2 (SO): Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 18 shots he faced in his debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

The 27-year-old goalie signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract July 1.

Alex Nylander scored in the first period and also converted in the shootout for the Penguins. Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored, and Joel Blomqvist made 15 saves in relief.

Jack Roslovic and Owen Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets. Jet Greaves made 15 saves before he was replaced by Aaron Dell (10 saves) midway through the second.

Nylander gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period, and Joseph pushed it to 2-0 at 17:00.

Roslovic cut it to 2-1 at 3:35 of the third period on a deflection.

Sillinger tied it 2-2 at 17:57.

Sabres 4, Capitals 3 (SO): Sonny Milano scored the tying goal for the Washington Capitals at 12:31 of the third period, but the Buffalo Sabres won 4-3 in a shootout at Capital One Arena on Sunday.

Milano tied it 3-3 when he received a pass from Anthony Mantha and scored glove side on Dustin Tokarski from between the circles.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Ryan Hofer also scored for Washington, which was playing its first game of the preseason. Hunter Shepard started and stopped all 18 shots he faced. He was replaced by Clay Stevenson, who allowed three goals on nine shots.

Zach Benson, J.J. Peterka and Peyton Krebs scored for Buffalo, which was also playing its first preseason game. Eric Comrie started and made 19 saves before being replaced at the start of the third by Tokarski, who allowed on goal on 11 shots.

Aube-Kubel gave the Capitals a 1-0 at 14:52, finishing a pass from Riley.

Hofer extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:02 of the second when he got the rebound of Henrik Rybinski’s shot from the slot and scored with a backhand.

Peterka pulled Buffalo to within 2-1 at 15:58. Stevenson stopped Peterka on a breakaway with his right pad, but Peterka banked the rebound in off Stevenson.

Krebs tied it at 2-2 by deflecting in Jacob Bryson’s point shot 1:19 into the third period. Benson then scored on his own deflection to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead at 8:59.

Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk left at 8:59 of the third period after blocking a shot off his right hand/arm. -- Tom Gulitti