Oct. 5: NHL Preseason Roundup

Lindgren posts shutout for Capitals; Robinson's late goals give Hurricanes win

Bruins at Capitals | 10/05/24 | Recap

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Boston Bruins 2-0 at Capital One Arena in Washington in the preseason finale for both teams.

Aliaksei Protas and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for the Capitals (3-3-0).

Brandon Bussi made 30 saves for the Bruins (2-4-1).

Protas’ short-handed goal put Washington up 1-0 at 9:00 of the first period. He won a face-off in left circle, and the puck deflected off the linesman’s skate into the low slot, where Protas lifted a shot over Bussi’s glove.

Lindgren made a stop on Brett Harrison from point-blank range at 3:31 of the third period to keep it a one-goal game.

Van Riemsdyk extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:22 when he put a high backhand over Bussi’s right shoulder from below the left circle.

Each team was 0-for-3 on the power play.

Boston will open its season at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Washington’s first game is at home against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 12.

Hurricanes 5, Predators 3: Eric Robinson scored the go-ahead goal with 2:29 left in the third period for the Carolina Hurricanes in their win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

He tapped in a cross-crease pass from Felix Unger Sorum at the left post, then added an empty-net goal at 19:00 for the 5-3 final.

Josiah Slavin, Bradly Nadeau and Sam Gagner also scored for Carolina (4-1-1). Frederik Andersen allowed two goals on 31 shots through two periods before he was replaced by Spencer Martin, who allowed one goal on 12 shots.

Tommy Novak had a goal and two assists, and Mark Jankowski and Cole Smith also scored for Nashville (2-3). Juuse Saros stopped all 12 shots he faced in the first period before he was replaced by Scott Wedgewood, who allowed four goals on 16 shots.

Jankowski gave Nashville a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 15:17 of the first period, putting away a touch pass from Philip Tomasino at the top of the crease.

Slavin tied it 1-1 at 4:20 of the second with a snap shot from the slot.

Nadeau put Carolina ahead 2-1 at 7:01 with a one-timer from the left circle.

Smith tied it 2-2 at 10:10 when he finished off a rebound in front.

Gagner put Carolina back ahead 3-2 at 18:43 with a backhand in front.

Novak tied it 3-3 at 9:02 of the third on a breakaway.

It was the preseason finale for Carolina, which opens the regular season at home against Tampa Bay on Friday, Oct. 11.

