Oct. 5: NHL Preseason Roundup

Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Boston Bruins 2-0 at Capital One Arena in Washington in the preseason finale for both teams.

Aliaksei Protas and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for the Capitals (3-3-0).

Brandon Bussi made 30 saves for the Bruins (2-4-1).

Protas’ short-handed goal put Washington up 1-0 at 9:00 of the first period. He won a face-off in left circle, and the puck deflected off the linesman’s skate into the low slot, where Protas lifted a shot over Bussi’s glove.

Lindgren made a stop on Brett Harrison from point-blank range at 3:31 of the third period to keep it a one-goal game.

Van Riemsdyk extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:22 when he put a high backhand over Bussi’s right shoulder from below the left circle.

Each team was 0-for-3 on the power play.

Boston will open its season at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Washington’s first game is at home against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 12.