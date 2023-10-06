Latest News

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Preseason roundup: Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs top Red Wings in OT

Stenlund gets 2 goals in Panthers win; Konecny sparks Flyers

DET@TOR: Nylander tallies his second of night in OT

William Nylander scored twice, including at 1:34 of overtime, to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday.

Nylander won it with a wrist shot from the high slot past Detroit goalie Alex Lyon.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Marner had two assists for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves.

Nate Danielson, Jonatan Berggren and Dominik Shine scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists for the Red Wings. Lyon made 34 saves.

Nylander gave Toronto a 1-0 lead during a 4-on-4 situation at 3:24 of the first period, but Danielson quickly tied it 1-1 on a deflection at 5:46.

Berggren gave Detroit a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 11:15.

Matthews answered with a power-play goal of his own, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play to tie it 2-2 at 19:52.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored his first of the preseason to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead at 8:12 of the second period.

Shine tied it 3-3 at 18:25 after Samsonov turned the puck over behind the net.

Recap: Red Wings at Maple Leafs 10.5.23

Panthers 6, Lightning 3: Kevin Stenlund scored two goals for the Florida Panthers in their win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins and Justin Sourdif each had a goal and an assist, and Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Panthers. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Anton Lundell each had two assists, and Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning. Matt Tomkins made 46 saves.

Hedman gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:54 of the first period on a slap shot, but Stenlund tied it 1-1 at 5:04 with a wrist shot.

Kucherov put the Lightning back ahead 2-1 at 1:16 of the second period on a wrist shot.

Luostarinen tied it 2-2 at 10:59 on the power play, scoring on a rebound.

Stamkos gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead at 13:01 with his own power-play goal, but Cousins tied it 3-3 at 14:17.

Sourdif put Florida in front 4-3 at 10:07 of the third period on a rebound.

Lomberg pushed it to 5-3 at 11:38 before Stenlund scored an empty-net goal at 19:18 for the 6-3 final.

Flyers 5, Islanders 2: Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers in their preseason finale against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Flyers, who finished the preseason 3-2-1. Carter Hart made 14 saves.

Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves for the Islanders.

Kuhlman gave New York a 1-0 lead at 9:53 of the first period.

Philadelphia responded with goals 1:09 apart later in the first from Deslauriers (15:15) and Cates (16:24) to take a 2-1 lead.

Tippett made it 3-1 when he scored on his own rebound for a short-handed goal at 8:14 of the second period.

Konecny one-timed a feed from Sean Couturier on a power play at 18:45 to make it 4-1.

Pinho cut it to 4-2 at 5:45 of the third period off a feed from Oliver Wahlstrom, but Atkinson responded at 7:39 for the 5-2 final.

Recap: Islanders at Flyers 10.5.23

Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 2: Riley Sutter scored a short-handed goal and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in their win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas, and Hendrix Lapierre also scored for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

Brendan Gaunce and Marcus Bjork scored for the Blue Jackets. Spencer Martin made 35 saves in his Columbus debut after he was claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 29.

Malenstyn scored at 8:14 of the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead, and Protas tapped in a rebound of Chase Priskie’s shot at 12:04 to make it 2-0.

Gaunce forced the puck over the goal line to cut it to 2-1 at 1:25 of the second period.

Sutter scored short-handed at 14:55 of the third period to make it 3-1, and Lapierre shot into an empty net to give the Capitals a 4-1 lead at 17:51.

Bjork scored at 18:51 for the 4-2 final.

Bruins 3, Rangers 1: Matthew Poitras scored the go-ahead goal 1:13 into the third period to help the Boston Bruins defeat the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York in the preseason finale for each team.

Poitras, a 19-year-old forward, gave Boston a 2-1 lead with his third goal of the preseason, scoring off a pass from Trent Frederic from behind the net.

Charlie Coyle scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who finished the preseason 2-2-2

Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers, who were 1-5-0 in the preseason. Igor Shesterkin made 12 saves.

Kakko scored from the slot at 10:14 of the first period to give New York a 1-0 lead.

Coyle tied it 1-1 at 11:13 of the second period.

A.J. Greer scored an empty-net goal with 22 seconds left in the third for the 3-1 final.