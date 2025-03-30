Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 30

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 30:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, SNE, TVAS) AND the Montreal Canadiens lose to the Florida Panthers in any fashion (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, TSN2, RDS)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; KTTN, Victory+, SNO) AND the Canadiens lose to the Panthers in any fashion