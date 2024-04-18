Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Golden Knights will clinch the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division:

If they defeat the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SCRIPPS).

OR

If they get one point against the Ducks AND the Los Angeles Kings lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, BSW, SN360).

OR

If the Kings lose to the Blackhawks in regulation.

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division:

If they defeat the Blackhawks in any fashion AND the Golden Knights lose to the Ducks in any fashion.

OR

If they get one point against the Blackhawks AND the Golden Knights lose to the Ducks in regulation.

First-round matchups that will be locked today:

Dallas Stars (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2) - locked if VGK clinching scenario outlined above

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P3) - locked if VGK clinching scenario outlined above

Dallas Stars (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (WC2) - locked if LAK clinching scenario outlined above

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (P3) - locked if LAK clinching scenario outlined above