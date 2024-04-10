Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 10

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 10:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Edmonton Oilers in regulation (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS) AND the St. Louis Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D)

OR

If they defeat the Oilers in overtime or shootout AND the Blues lose to the Blackhawks in regulation

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch a playoff berth:

If the Blues lose to the Blackhawks in regulation.

