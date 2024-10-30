NHL On Tap: Golden Knights visit Kings riding 4-game winning streak

Welcome to NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are six games on the schedule Wednesday, one of which will be nationally televised in the United States.

Games of the day

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT)

The Golden Knights (7-2-1) bring a four-game winning streak into Crypto.com Arena. Mark Stone (three goals, six assists), Alex Pietrangelo (one goal, eight assists) and Jack Eichel (one goal, five assists) each have a four-game point streak. Stone and Pietrangelo scored and Eichel had an assist in the Golden Knights' 5-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday. Vegas defeated Los Angeles 6-1 during "Frozen Frenzy" on Oct. 22, led by Tomas Hertl's four points (two goals, two assists). The Kings (5-3-2) have won their first two games at home and will try to rebound from a 4-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Anze Kopitar is two assists shy of 800 for his NHL career. He has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 33 games against the Golden Knights, the most points any player has against the team that joined the League for the 2017-18 season.

New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks (10:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSGSN)

It'll be a family reunion night when Quinn Hughes of the Canucks (4-1-3) faces brothers Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes of the Devils (6-4-2). Quinn, 25, and Jack, 23, have played against each other seven times in the NHL, and New Jersey is 6-1-0 in those games. Luke, 21, a rookie last season, is 1-1-0 against Vancouver. Quinn had a goal and assist in Vancouver's 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, which ended a four-game winning streak. Jack had a goal in New Jersey's 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Nico Hischier, who shares the NHL lead in goals (nine) with Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, also scored to extend a three-game goal streak.

Winnipeg Jets at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN1)

The Jets (8-1-0) look to remain undefeated on the road (4-0-0) after their season-opening eight-game winning streak ended with a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor had two goals and two assists and has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) on a season-opening nine-game point streak. Lucas Raymond leads Detroit (4-4-1) with eight points (one goal, seven assists) and Alex DeBrincat, Andrew Copp and Dylan Larkin are tied for the team lead with four goals.

Other Wednesday games

New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS)

Kirill Marchenko (two goals, three assists) and Mathieu Olivier (three goals, one assist) are each on a three-game point streak for the Blue Jackets (4-3-1), who defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday. Ilya Sorokin has stopped 123 of 132 shots this season (.932 save percentage) for the Islanders (3-4-2), who are 1-3-0 in their past four following a 3-1 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, ALT)

Cale Makar has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and Nathan MacKinnon 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) during respective season-opening 10-game point streaks for the Avalanche (5-5-0). MacKinnon had a goal and Makar an assist in Colorado's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday that ended a five-game winning streak. Brayden Point has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past six games for the Lightning (6-3-0), who have won three of four.

Calgary Flames at Utah Hockey Club (9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360, TVAS)

Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau each have four goals to lead the Flames (5-3-1), who have lost three straight. Matias Maccelli has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past five games, including two goals for Utah (4-4-2) in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks, its fourth in a row (0-3-1). Calgary captain Mikael Backlund is expected to play his 1,000th NHL game. He'll become the 397th skater to do so, as well as the 19th Sweden-born skater and third active.