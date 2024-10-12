Welcome to NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 13 games on the schedule Saturday, five of which will be nationally televised in the United States and Canada.
NHL On Tap: Penguins have milestones within reach against Maple Leafs
Crosby closing in on 1,600 points, Malkin 500 goals; Flames set to honor Gaudreau
© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Games of the day
Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN, SN-PIT)
The Penguins (1-1-0) are coming off a 6-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday in which forward Anthony Beauvillier scored twice and Evgeni Malkin recorded his 800th assist. Malkin, teammate Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane of the Red Wings are the only active players with 800 assists. Malkin needs two goals for 500 in his career and Crosby needs two points for 1,600 in his career. The Maple Leafs (1-1-0) are playing their home opener after serving as opposition in the home openers of the Montreal Canadiens (a 1-0 loss Wednesday) and the New Jersey Devils (a 4-2 win Thursday). Max Pacioretty, who went to training camp with Toronto on a professional tryout contract before signing a one-year, $873,770 contract Monday, scored his first goal with the Maple Leafs in the win against the Devils.
Philadelphia Flyers at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NBCSP)
This is the home opener for the Flames (1-0-0) and the pregame ceremonies will be highlighted by a special tribute for Johnny Gaudreau, concluding with a moment of applause to celebrate his most memorable moments with Calgary. Gaudreau played for the Flames from 2014-2022. Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey on Aug. 29 when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver who was charged with two counts of death by auto. The Flyers (1-0-0) defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in a shootout Friday. Morgan Frost scored the deciding goal. Matvei Michkov, the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, made his debut. He did not have a point but had five shots in 18:32 of ice time.
Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS-D, CHSN)
Connor McDavid, the No. 1 pick of the Oilers at the 2015 NHL Draft, plays against Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the Blackhawks at the 2023 draft. McDavid had no points and no shots on goal for the Oilers (0-1-0) in a 6-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. Bedard, who won the Calder Award last season as the League’s best rookie, had two assists for Chicago (0-1-1) in a 5-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club in that team’s debut. He had no points and one shot on goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets on Friday.
Other games Saturday
Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; BSW, NESN, SN1)
Center Anze Kopitar had a natural hat trick for the Kings (1-0-0) in the third period of a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The Bruins (1-1-0) have allowed 10 goals in their first two games after being the fifth-stingiest team last season, allowing 221 goals in 82 regular-season games. Elias Lindholm, signed as a free agent, leads Boston with four points (one goal, three assists).
Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET: SCRIPPS, MSG-B)
The Sabres (0-3-0) are looking for their first win of the season after losing twice to the Devils in Prague and to the Kings on Thursday. The Panthers (0-1-0) could be without captain Aleksander Barkov, who was injured in a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, SNE)
Forward Tim Stutzle scored two goals for the Senators (1-0-0) in their season-opening victory against the Panthers. Linus Ullmark, in his first game with Ottawa after an offseason trade from Boston, stopped 31 of 32 shots. Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield each have a team-leading two goals for the Canadiens (1-1-0).
Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET)
Juuse Saros, who missed the season-opening 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, could start in goal for the Predators (0-1-0). Steven Stamkos, who signed as a free agent July 1, played 23:01 in his debut and had three shots on goal. The Red Wings (0-1-0) lost to the Penguins 6-3 on Thursday. Forward Alex DeBrincat figured in each of Detroit’s goals (two goals, one assist).
Utah Hockey Club at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG)
Utah (2-0-0) has yet to lose this season, winning its first game 5-2 against Chicago at Delta Center on Tuesday, and 5-4 in overtime at the New York Islanders in its first road game Thursday. Forward Dylan Guenther had two goals in each game. This is the Rangers’ (1-0-0) home opener. Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves in a 6-0 win at the Penguins on Wednesday.
New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN)
This is the opener for the Capitals in their 50th NHL season. Forward Alex Ovechkin needs 41 goals to tie the League-record career mark of 894, held by Wayne Gretzky. The Devils (2-1-0) are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Paul Cotter, acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in an offseason trade, leads all forwards with three points (two goals, one assist).
New York Islanders at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2)
This is the home opener for the Stars (1-0-0), who defeated the Predators 5-4 on Thursday. Forward Mason Marchment had two goals and Logan Stankoven, among the early favorites for the Calder Trophy, had three assists. Forward Anthony Duclair, who was signed as a free agent July 1, had a goal and an assist in his debut for the Islanders (0-0-1) in their OT loss to Utah on Thursday.
Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, BSWI, BSN)
The Kraken (0-1-0) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in a game in which assistant coach Jessica Campbell made history as the first woman coach in League history. The Wild (1-0-0) won their home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday. Matt Boldy has one goal and two assists.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; BSOH, ALT)
The Avalanche (0-1-0) are looking to bounce back from an 8-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday, a game in which forward Mikko Rantanen had the first hat trick of the 2024-25 season. This is Colorado’s home opener and marks its second straight home opener against Columbus (0-1-0).
Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA. KCOP-13)
This is the season opener for the Ducks and the expected debut of rookie forward Cutter Gauthier, a first-round pick of the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft. He was traded to Anaheim on Jan. 8. Gauthier had an assist in a 4-1 win against Vegas in the final game of the 2023-24 regular season. Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is questionable for the Sharks (0-0-1) because of a lower-body injury. He had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.