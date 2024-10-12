NHL On Tap: Penguins have milestones within reach against Maple Leafs

Other games Saturday

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; BSW, NESN, SN1)

Center Anze Kopitar had a natural hat trick for the Kings (1-0-0) in the third period of a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The Bruins (1-1-0) have allowed 10 goals in their first two games after being the fifth-stingiest team last season, allowing 221 goals in 82 regular-season games. Elias Lindholm, signed as a free agent, leads Boston with four points (one goal, three assists).

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET: SCRIPPS, MSG-B)

The Sabres (0-3-0) are looking for their first win of the season after losing twice to the Devils in Prague and to the Kings on Thursday. The Panthers (0-1-0) could be without captain Aleksander Barkov, who was injured in a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, SNE)

Forward Tim Stutzle scored two goals for the Senators (1-0-0) in their season-opening victory against the Panthers. Linus Ullmark, in his first game with Ottawa after an offseason trade from Boston, stopped 31 of 32 shots. Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield each have a team-leading two goals for the Canadiens (1-1-0).

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET)

Juuse Saros, who missed the season-opening 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, could start in goal for the Predators (0-1-0). Steven Stamkos, who signed as a free agent July 1, played 23:01 in his debut and had three shots on goal. The Red Wings (0-1-0) lost to the Penguins 6-3 on Thursday. Forward Alex DeBrincat figured in each of Detroit’s goals (two goals, one assist).

Utah Hockey Club at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG)

Utah (2-0-0) has yet to lose this season, winning its first game 5-2 against Chicago at Delta Center on Tuesday, and 5-4 in overtime at the New York Islanders in its first road game Thursday. Forward Dylan Guenther had two goals in each game. This is the Rangers’ (1-0-0) home opener. Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves in a 6-0 win at the Penguins on Wednesday.

New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN)

This is the opener for the Capitals in their 50th NHL season. Forward Alex Ovechkin needs 41 goals to tie the League-record career mark of 894, held by Wayne Gretzky. The Devils (2-1-0) are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Paul Cotter, acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in an offseason trade, leads all forwards with three points (two goals, one assist).

New York Islanders at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2)

This is the home opener for the Stars (1-0-0), who defeated the Predators 5-4 on Thursday. Forward Mason Marchment had two goals and Logan Stankoven, among the early favorites for the Calder Trophy, had three assists. Forward Anthony Duclair, who was signed as a free agent July 1, had a goal and an assist in his debut for the Islanders (0-0-1) in their OT loss to Utah on Thursday.

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, BSWI, BSN)

The Kraken (0-1-0) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in a game in which assistant coach Jessica Campbell made history as the first woman coach in League history. The Wild (1-0-0) won their home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday. Matt Boldy has one goal and two assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; BSOH, ALT)

The Avalanche (0-1-0) are looking to bounce back from an 8-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday, a game in which forward Mikko Rantanen had the first hat trick of the 2024-25 season. This is Colorado’s home opener and marks its second straight home opener against Columbus (0-1-0).

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA. KCOP-13)

This is the season opener for the Ducks and the expected debut of rookie forward Cutter Gauthier, a first-round pick of the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft. He was traded to Anaheim on Jan. 8. Gauthier had an assist in a 4-1 win against Vegas in the final game of the 2023-24 regular season. Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is questionable for the Sharks (0-0-1) because of a lower-body injury. He had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.