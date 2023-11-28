NHL On Tap: Predators host Penguins looking for 6th consecutive win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Tuesday.

Predators host Penguins on winning streak

The Nashville Predators seek their sixth win in a row when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO). The Predators (10-10-0) extended their winning streak to five with a 3-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, which ended the Jets' five-game run. The Penguins (10-10-0) look to build on a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday after losing four of their past five games. Sidney Crosby has three points in his past five, including an assist in the win against Toronto. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Can McDavid get back into scoring race?

Connor McDavid has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his past two games, and the Edmonton Oilers have won two straight entering their game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS). The center has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his past four after an eight-game stretch when he had four points (two goals, two assists). McDavid set an NHL career high with 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games last season, winning the goal-scoring title for the first time and the scoring title for the fifth time. He has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 18 games, 11 behind NHL leader Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (36 points; 15 goals, 21 assists). If he keeps this up, he'll close the gap quickly. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Hurricanes, Flyers play key Metro matchup

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to search for consistency heading into a pivotal Metropolitan Division game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The division standings are tight with only five points separating the second-place Hurricanes (12-8-0, 24 points) from the seventh-place New Jersey Devils (19 points). The Flyers (11-9-1) trail the Hurricanes by one point after a 1-0 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday but have scored only three goals in a 1-2-0 stretch. Carolina has won three of its past four, including 3-2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday that followed an 8-2 loss to the Lightning on Friday. The Hurricanes have won five consecutive road games against the Flyers, their second-longest active streak against an opponent behind six in a row against the Islanders. The Hurricanes won 3-2 at the Flyers on Oct. 30. Philadelphia won 3-1 in Carolina on Nov. 15. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Tuesday games

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN)

The Islanders (8-6-6) have points in six consecutive games (3-0-3). Goalie Ilya Sorokin is 2-0-2 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in his past four starts and made 40 saves in the shootout loss Saturday. The Devils (9-9-1) ended a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Captain Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist in his return from missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. Jack Hughes has three points (one goal, two assists) in four games following a five-game absence because of an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, BSFL)

The Panthers (13-7-1) opened a three-game road trip with a 5-0 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. Florida forward Sam Reinhart is tied with Kucherov and Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser for the NHL lead with 15 goals after scoring twice Monday. Auston Matthews (14 goals) is one off the League lead for the Maple Leafs (10-6-3) but has scored one goal in his past seven games. Toronto's loss Saturday ended a five-game point streak (4-0-1).

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Flyers are 11-1-0 when scoring first and 0-8-1 when allowing the first goal this season. Goalie Samuel Ersson is 3-0-0 with a 1.62 GAA, .941 save percentage and one shutout in his past three starts. The Hurricanes have come from behind in seven of their 12 wins, including three victories when overcoming multigoal deficits. Carolina's Brent Burns needs three assists to become the 17th defenseman to reach 600 in the NHL.