NHL On Tap: Predators host Penguins looking for 6th consecutive win

Oilers host Golden Knights with McDavid on scoring surge; Hurricanes, Flyers play key division game

CSmith_Crosby

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Tuesday.

Predators host Penguins on winning streak

The Nashville Predators seek their sixth win in a row when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO). The Predators (10-10-0) extended their winning streak to five with a 3-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, which ended the Jets' five-game run. The Penguins (10-10-0) look to build on a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday after losing four of their past five games. Sidney Crosby has three points in his past five, including an assist in the win against Toronto. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Can McDavid get back into scoring race?

Connor McDavid has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his past two games, and the Edmonton Oilers have won two straight entering their game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS). The center has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his past four after an eight-game stretch when he had four points (two goals, two assists). McDavid set an NHL career high with 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games last season, winning the goal-scoring title for the first time and the scoring title for the fifth time. He has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 18 games, 11 behind NHL leader Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (36 points; 15 goals, 21 assists). If he keeps this up, he'll close the gap quickly. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Hurricanes, Flyers play key Metro matchup

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to search for consistency heading into a pivotal Metropolitan Division game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The division standings are tight with only five points separating the second-place Hurricanes (12-8-0, 24 points) from the seventh-place New Jersey Devils (19 points). The Flyers (11-9-1) trail the Hurricanes by one point after a 1-0 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday but have scored only three goals in a 1-2-0 stretch. Carolina has won three of its past four, including 3-2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday that followed an 8-2 loss to the Lightning on Friday. The Hurricanes have won five consecutive road games against the Flyers, their second-longest active streak against an opponent behind six in a row against the Islanders. The Hurricanes won 3-2 at the Flyers on Oct. 30. Philadelphia won 3-1 in Carolina on Nov. 15. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Tuesday games

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN)

The Islanders (8-6-6) have points in six consecutive games (3-0-3). Goalie Ilya Sorokin is 2-0-2 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in his past four starts and made 40 saves in the shootout loss Saturday. The Devils (9-9-1) ended a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Captain Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist in his return from missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. Jack Hughes has three points (one goal, two assists) in four games following a five-game absence because of an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, BSFL)

The Panthers (13-7-1) opened a three-game road trip with a 5-0 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. Florida forward Sam Reinhart is tied with Kucherov and Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser for the NHL lead with 15 goals after scoring twice Monday. Auston Matthews (14 goals) is one off the League lead for the Maple Leafs (10-6-3) but has scored one goal in his past seven games. Toronto's loss Saturday ended a five-game point streak (4-0-1).

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Flyers are 11-1-0 when scoring first and 0-8-1 when allowing the first goal this season. Goalie Samuel Ersson is 3-0-0 with a 1.62 GAA, .941 save percentage and one shutout in his past three starts. The Hurricanes have come from behind in seven of their 12 wins, including three victories when overcoming multigoal deficits. Carolina's Brent Burns needs three assists to become the 17th defenseman to reach 600 in the NHL.

NTI_CARvsPHI_BOARDS_112723_ESPN_ET

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSMW)

John Hynes will debut as Wild coach after Dean Evason was fired Monday. Minnesota (5-10-4) has lost seven in a row (0-5-2) and is 2-8-3 in its past 13 games. Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past two games and 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in his past nine after getting three points (one goal, two assists) in his first nine. St. Louis (11-8-1) has won three of its past four and is 8-4-0 in its past 12.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO)

Nashville looks for its fifth straight home win when they play the second of a four-game homestand. Filip Forsberg has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in his past eight games. Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry's three shutouts lead the NHL. He's 7-8-0 with a 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage.

Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSWX)

Joe Pavelski has seven points (four goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak for Dallas (12-5-2), which plays its next two games on the road after going 2-2-1 on a five-game homestand. Cole Perfetti has points in 11 of his past 12 games (six goals, seven assists) for Winnipeg (12-6-2).

Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D)

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard looks to add to his NHL rookie-leading totals of 10 goals and 17 points in 19 games. Chicago (6-13-0) has one win in its past seven (1-6-0). Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 22 games this season and is two from becoming the fifth player born in Denmark to reach 300 in the NHL (138 goals, 160 assists). Seattle (8-9-5) is 3-0-2 in its past five road games heading into a four-game trip.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN)

Kucherov has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a six-game point streak. Tampa Bay is 10-7-5 after its five-game point streak (4-0-1) ended with a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Arizona (9-9-2) opens a five-game homestand. Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse has 10 goals in 12 games in November to share the NHL lead for the month with Forsberg.

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS)

The Oilers (7-12-1) are 4-3-0 since Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft as coach Nov. 12. The Golden Knights (14-5-3) are tied for first in the NHL standings with the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers but 1-2-2 in their past five games (1-2-2) and 3-5-2 since an 11-0-1 start. They lost 2-1 in overtime at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSC, BSSD)

Quinn Hughes can set a Canucks record for defensemen by getting a point in his 12th consecutive game. Hughes, who has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in his 11-game streak, is tied with Dennis Kearns (Feb. 27-March 20, 1977), Jiri Bubla (Oct. 12-Nov. 5, 1983) and teammate Filip Hronek (Oct. 24-Nov. 15, 2023). Vancouver (14-7-1) is 2-4-0 in its past six games after a 12-3-1 start. The Ducks (9-12-0) will look to end a six-game losing streak. Anaheim's Pavel Mintyukov is tied with New Jersey's Luke Hughes for the NHL rookie lead among defensemen with 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 21 games and shares the League rookie lead in assists with Arizona's Logan Cooley.

