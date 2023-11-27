Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Monday.
NHL On Tap: Rangers host Sabres, looking to continue strong start
Tkachuk brothers face off in Ottawa; Kucherov leads Lightning against Makar, Avalanche
Rangers host Sabres leading NHL in points percentage
One week before Thanksgiving, NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen shared thoughts on what the New York Rangers should be thankful for as part of the Super 16 power rankings. It was a seven-game loss to the New Jersey Devils in the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round, which led to a coaching change from Gerard Gallant to Peter Laviolette. Think about it. The Rangers (15-3-1) have, so far, figured out what went wrong. They're 8-1-1 in their past 10 games and lead the NHL with an .816 points percentage ahead of a date with the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG). Their 31 points are tied for most in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, whom they defeated 7-4 on Saturday to give them NHL highs of 13 wins (13-1-1) and 27 points since a 4-1 home loss to the Nashville Predators on Oct. 21. New York plays three of its next four at the Garden with a big opportunity to extend its seven-point Metropolitan Division lead over the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. The Sabres (9-10-2) arrive 4-4-2 in their past 10 and coming off a 7-2 loss at the Devils on Saturday, when they were outshot 18-3 in the first period and 38-12 for the game. -- Jon Lane, staff writer
Brotherly love in Ottawa
It’ll be a Tkachuk family feud when Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers visit brother Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL). It’s a big game for each team. The Panthers (12-7-1) have lost two straight and want to stay withing hailing distance of the Boston Bruins, who have a six-point lead in the Atlantic Division. The Senators (8-8-0) are seven points out of the second wild card from the Eastern Conference and do not want to cede any more ground. And it is a Tkachuk that will lead the way for each team. Matthew leads the Panthers in assists (14) and is tied for second in points (17). Brady leads the Senators in goals (10) and is tied for third in points (15). Matthew and Brady have met 18 times in the NHL and each has nine wins, so this is also for family bragging rights. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial
Kucherov, Makar meet in 2022 Cup Final rematch
Two of the hottest players in the NHL this month will face off when Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning visit Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; BSSUN, ALT). Kucherov leads the NHL with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 11 games in November to surge into the League lead with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 20 games this season. The forward matched the Lightning record with six points (two goals, four assists) in an 8-2 win against the Hurricanes on Friday. Makar is third in the NHL with 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) in 12 games in November to reach 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 20 games this season, three behind Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks for the League lead among defensemen. The Lightning (10-6-5) and the Avalanche (14-6-0) have a bit of a rivalry after playing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, which Colorado won in six games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Monday games
Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NESN)
The Bruins (14-3-3) will look to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season. They were outscored 12-6 in defeats against the Detroit Red Wings (5-2) on Friday and Rangers (7-4) on Saturday. Charlie McAvoy needs one assist to become the 10th defenseman to reach 200 with Boston. The Blue Jackets (6-12-4) are coming off a 3-2 loss at the Hurricanes on Sunday, a game Columbus led 2-0 in the third period. Johnny Gaudreau has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five games for Columbus after the forward had six points (one goal, five assists) in his first 17 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG)
The Rangers are 11-0-3 in their past 14 games against the Sabres, including a 5-1 win in their season opener Oct. 12. New York goalie Igor Shesterkin is 6-1-0 with a 2.11 goals-against average and .932 save percentage since Oct. 24. If Sabres forward Kyle Okposo scores a goal Monday, it would be his first three-game goal streak since Oct. 21-27, 2018.
Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN BSFL)
Forward Tim Stutzle needs one point to reach 200 for his career (78 goals, 121 assists in 226 games) and surpass Alexei Yashin (259 games) as the fastest Senator players to reach the milestone. Center Aleksander Barkov needs one assist to become the second Panthers player to reach 400, following Jonathan Huberdeau (415 assists).
Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; BSSUN, ALT)
Tampa Bay is 4-0-1 in its past five games and got Andrei Vasilevskiy (22 saves) back Friday against Carolina after the goalie missed the first 20 games this season when he was recovering from back surgery. Colorado is 6-1-0 in its past seven games to move into first in the Central Division. Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak.
Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SCRIPPS)
The Golden Knights (14-5-2) begin a three-game road trip hoping the recapture their winning consistency. Vegas is 3-5-1 and has been shut out three times in its past nine games after starting the season 11-0-1. The Flames (8-10-3) begin a six-game homestand. Forward Connor Zary (three goals, six assists in 11 games) needs one point to become the first Calgary rookie with 10 in a calendar month since Matthew Tkachuk in February 2017 (two goals, eight assists in 12 games)
Washington Capitals at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MNMT, NBCSA)
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (827 goals, 670 assists in 1,364 games) needs three points to become the 16th player in NHL history to reach 1,500. The 38-year-old has been held without a point in his past two games, but has 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) in 27 career games against San Jose. The Capitals (10-5-2) begin a five-game road trip after playing only five of their first 17 games (3-1-1) way from Capital One Arena. The Sharks (4-15-2) are 4-6-2 at home this season, including 4-1-1 in their past six, and 0-9-0 on the road.