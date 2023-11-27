NHL On Tap: Rangers host Sabres, looking to continue strong start

Monday games

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NESN)

The Bruins (14-3-3) will look to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season. They were outscored 12-6 in defeats against the Detroit Red Wings (5-2) on Friday and Rangers (7-4) on Saturday. Charlie McAvoy needs one assist to become the 10th defenseman to reach 200 with Boston. The Blue Jackets (6-12-4) are coming off a 3-2 loss at the Hurricanes on Sunday, a game Columbus led 2-0 in the third period. Johnny Gaudreau has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five games for Columbus after the forward had six points (one goal, five assists) in his first 17 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG)

The Rangers are 11-0-3 in their past 14 games against the Sabres, including a 5-1 win in their season opener Oct. 12. New York goalie Igor Shesterkin is 6-1-0 with a 2.11 goals-against average and .932 save percentage since Oct. 24. If Sabres forward Kyle Okposo scores a goal Monday, it would be his first three-game goal streak since Oct. 21-27, 2018.

Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN BSFL)

Forward Tim Stutzle needs one point to reach 200 for his career (78 goals, 121 assists in 226 games) and surpass Alexei Yashin (259 games) as the fastest Senator players to reach the milestone. Center Aleksander Barkov needs one assist to become the second Panthers player to reach 400, following Jonathan Huberdeau (415 assists).

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; BSSUN, ALT)

Tampa Bay is 4-0-1 in its past five games and got Andrei Vasilevskiy (22 saves) back Friday against Carolina after the goalie missed the first 20 games this season when he was recovering from back surgery. Colorado is 6-1-0 in its past seven games to move into first in the Central Division. Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak.

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SCRIPPS)

The Golden Knights (14-5-2) begin a three-game road trip hoping the recapture their winning consistency. Vegas is 3-5-1 and has been shut out three times in its past nine games after starting the season 11-0-1. The Flames (8-10-3) begin a six-game homestand. Forward Connor Zary (three goals, six assists in 11 games) needs one point to become the first Calgary rookie with 10 in a calendar month since Matthew Tkachuk in February 2017 (two goals, eight assists in 12 games)

Washington Capitals at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MNMT, NBCSA)

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (827 goals, 670 assists in 1,364 games) needs three points to become the 16th player in NHL history to reach 1,500. The 38-year-old has been held without a point in his past two games, but has 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists) in 27 career games against San Jose. The Capitals (10-5-2) begin a five-game road trip after playing only five of their first 17 games (3-1-1) way from Capital One Arena. The Sharks (4-15-2) are 4-6-2 at home this season, including 4-1-1 in their past six, and 0-9-0 on the road.