NHL On Tap: Sherwood, Canucks look to extend streaks at Bruins

Games of the day

Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN)

Kiefer Sherwood looks to extend a three-game goal streak for the Canucks (10-6-3), who will try for their eighth straight road win when they face the Bruins (10-9-3) at TD Garden. Sherwood had a goal in Vancouver’s 4-3 victory at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The 29-year-old forward has five points during a four-game point streak. Brock Boeser will return for the Canucks; the forward missed seven games following an illegal check to the head from Tanner Jeannot of the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 7. Boeser has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 12 games after setting NHL career highs of 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games last season. Boston seeks its third win in a row under interim coach Joe Sacco after a 2-1 victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Sacco replaced Jim Montgomery, who was fired Nov. 19. Defenseman Mason Lohrei has four assists in his past five games for the Bruins.

Utah Hockey Club at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16)

The NHL commemorates its 107th anniversary on Founders Day with the Canadiens (7-11-2), the League’s oldest franchise, hosting Utah (8-10-3), its newest team, for the first time. Jack McBain has goals in two straight and three of four for Utah, which has lost four of five. Montreal looks to rebound from a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Captain Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 20 games.