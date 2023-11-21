NHL On Tap: Pastrnak seeks to extend point streak when Bruins visit Panthers

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 14 games Wednesday.

Pastrnak looks to extend point streak

The Florida Panthers look to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS). Florida (12-5-1) has won seven of their past eight games after a 5-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Sam Reinhart has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his past eight games, including an assist against the Oilers. David Pastrnak has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) during a seven-game point streak, including a goal and an assist in Boston's 5-4 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Boston (13-1-3) is 4-0-2 in its past six games. -- William Douglas, staff writer

DeBoer, Stars seek revenge against Golden Knights

Motivation won't be an issue for the Dallas Stars when they host the rival Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS). Vegas (13-4-2) has gotten the better of Dallas in recent times, and the Stars will be looking to flip the script in front of a national television audience in order to make it a more pleasant Thanksgiving. The Golden Knights have won five of the past seven meetings against the Stars, beginning with their six-game elimination of Dallas in the 2023 Western Conference Final. The Stars (12-4-1) scored just three goals in three home games in that series and will be looking to up the offense this time around. Dallas has had one chance for retribution against Vegas this season but came up short in a 3-2 shootout loss at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 17. Stars coach Peter DeBoer was fired by Vegas after the 2021-22 season so you can bet revenge is in the back of his mind. Vegas is 1-2-1 on their five-game road trip which ends in Dallas and have been shut out in two of their past four games. Forward William Karlsson leads the Golden Knights in scoring with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games and had a goal and assist in the victory against the Stars last month. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Top-scoring defensemen in NHL square off

Two of the NHL's top defensemen meet for the first time this season when Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) face Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche (11-6-0) at Ball Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP). Hughes had a goal and assist in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday, which put in him atop of the NHL scoring race with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 19 games. He's the third defenseman in NHL history to reach 30 points in fewer than 20 games. Bobby Orr did it five times with the Boston Bruins and Al MacInnis did it with the Calgary Flames in the 1990-91 season. Makar is also having a strong season with 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 17 games. He had three assists in a 4-3 loss at the Nashville Predators on Monday and has nine assists in his past three games. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Wednesday games

Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1)

The Oilers (5-11-1) have lost the first two games of a four-game road trip. Edmonton is 2-2-0 under new coach Kris Knoblauch, who took over for Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. Carolina (10-7-0) has won four of its past six games after a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Sebastian Aho has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past seven games.

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, BSOH)

The Blue Jackets (4-11-4) will try to end a nine-game losing streak (0-7-2) after their 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The Blackhawks (5-11-0) look to stop a four-game losing streak after they lost 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres at United Center on Sunday. Chicago forward Connor Bedard has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past five games. Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski has five assists in his past six games.

New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSDET)

The Devils (8-7-1) are bolstered by the presence of forward Jack Hughes who had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers Saturday after a five-game absence with an upper body injury. Detroit (8-6-3) came away from the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal with only one of a possible four points and will be looking to get back on track at Little Caesars Arena where they are 5-3-1 this season.

Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS)

Forward Sam Reinhart has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his past eight games for the Panthers, including an assist in their 5-3 win against the Oilers on Monday. Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is third in the NHL in save percentage (.933, minimum five games played) and is 7-0-2 with a 2.09 goals-against average and one shutout this season.

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN PIT, MSG)

The Rangers (12-3-1) had their 11-game point streak end with a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. Forward Artemi Panarin's team-record and season-opening 15-game point streak also came to an end (10 goals, 16 assists). Pittsburgh (9-8-0) continues to be led by captain Sidney Crosby, who had his 11-game point streak end (nine goals, eight assists) in a 3-0 win against Vegas on Sunday.

Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SNW)

Each team will be going for its fourth consecutive victory. The Jets (10-5-2) are coming off an impressive 4-1-0 homestand and could be bolstered by the possible return of forward Gabriel Vilardi, who's been out since Oct. 17 with an MCL strain. Tampa Bay (9-6-4) will attempt to build on the momentum of its 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins Monday, in which Steven Stamkos scored the tying goal with five seconds left in regulation before Brandon Hagel won it.

Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MNMT)

The Capitals (9-4-2) seek their fifth win in a row. Washington has killed off 23 straight opposing power plays in their past 10 games. Forward Alex Ovechkin has three goals in his past two games, including one in a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The Sabres (8-9-1) wrap up a three-game road trip looking to build off their 3-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday that ended a three-game losing streak. Forward JJ Peterka has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five games for Buffalo.

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSGSN)

The Flyers (10-7-1) look to extend a five-game winning streak, their longest since they won nine in a row Feb. 18-March 7, 2020. The Islanders (6-6-5) will try to build on their 5-4 shootout win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday that ended a seven-game losing streak (0-4-3). Forward Mathew Barzal has six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak and forward Bo Horvat has five points (one goal, four assists) during a five-game point streak.

St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; BSMW, SCRIPPS)

The Blues (9-7-1) finish a four-game road trip seeking their second win following a 3-1 victory at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The Coyotes (8-8-2) have lost two in a row after a 4-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Forward Pavel Buchnevich has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past five games for St. Louis. Forward Clayton Keller leads Arizona with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 18 games.

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators (9 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN360)

The Flames (7-8-3) look to extend their point streak to five games when they visit the Predators (7-10-0), the second game on a four-game road trip. Calgary is 3-0-1 in its past four games and has points in seven of its past eight (5-1-2). Nashville has won two straight after losing six of its previous seven (1-6-0). Forward Filip Forsberg has nine points (seven goals, two assists) during a five-game point streak for Nashville.

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, TNT)

The Golden Knights conclude a five-game road trip following a 3-0 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Stars have won five of their past six (5-1-0) following a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Monday. Dallas forward Matt Duchene has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak.

Montreal Canadiens at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (7-9-2) have lost four straight since their 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 11. Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic has goals in two straight games. The Ducks (9-9-0) will try to end a three-game losing streak following a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Anaheim forward Frank Vatrano has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past five games.

Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP)

The Canucks and Avalanche are battling for first place in their divisions. Vancouver defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Monday to pull within a point of the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. Vancouver forward J.T. Miller is tied for second in the NHL with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 19 games, and center Elias Pettersson is tied for third with 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 19 games. Colorado is three points behind the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division. Center Nathan MacKinnon does not have a goal in his past five games but has eight assists in that span.

San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ROOT-NW)

The Kraken seek to extend a four-game point streak (2-0-2) after their 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday. The Sharks (2-14-1) look for their first road win of the season; they are 0-8-0 away from home, having been outscored 32-5.