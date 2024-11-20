NHL On Tap: Necas looks to extend point streak for Hurricanes against Flyers

Welcome to NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are five games on the schedule Wednesday, three of which will be nationally televised in the United States and Canada.

Games of the day

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NBCSP)

Martin Necas is the can't-miss, one to watch, in this Metropolitan Division showdown as the forward tries to extend his point streak to 14 games for the surging Hurricanes (13-4-0) at Wells Fargo Center. Necas had two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday and has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in his past 13 games for Carolina, which has won 11 of them. The Flyers (8-9-2) had their three-game winning streak end with a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim has a three-game point streak (six points; two goals, four assists).

Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS)

Jack Eichel looks to maintain his positive play prior to donning the United States jersey at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February by extending his point streak to seven games for the Golden Knights (11-5-2) at Scotiabank Arena. Eichel has two goals and 10 assists in his past six, including an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Eichel's teammate on the U.S. roster, and Toronto captain, Auston Matthews, will miss his seventh straight game with an upper-body injury. Despite his absence, the Maple Leafs (11-6-2) have won two straight and five of six. Vegas captain Mark Stone, who has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury and remains questionable, has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 26 games against Toronto, the most against any team in the NHL.

Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

Filip Forsberg continues his quest to become the second fastest Sweden-born player to 300 goals when the Predators visit Climate Pledge Arena. The 30-year-old forward has 295 NHL goals in 717 games; Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mats Sundin is first on the list (300 goals in 698 games). Daniel Alfredsson, also in the Hockey Hall of Fame, is the next closest, having scored 300 in 794 matches. Nashville (6-10-3), which plays the last of a five-game road trip (1-1-2), won 5-3 at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday to mark the first time this season it scored more than three goals on the road. Seattle (9-9-1) was shut out for the third time in November and fourth this season, 2-0 against the New York Rangers on Sunday. Jared McCann had a five-game point streak end, but the forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past six games.

Other Wednesday games

San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA)

San Jose (6-10-4) opens a two-game road trip after a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday when rookie Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, scored his first overtime and game-winning goal in the NHL. Forward Matt Duchene has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four games for the Stars (11-6-0).

Buffalo Sabres at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B, SN)

Forward JJ Peterka has a six-game point streak (eight points; three goals, five assists) for the Sabres (8-9-1), who have scored a power-play goal in six straight games. Forward Trevor Moore is on an NHL career-high eight-game point streak (10 points; two goals, eight assists) for the Kings (10-6-3), who are 5-1-1 at home.