NHL On Tap: Marchand takes 7-game point streak with Panthers into Vegas

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Veteran leadership

Brad Marchand is doing his part to help the Florida Panthers with the two-time Stanley Cup champions hampered by injuries. The 37-year-old forward leads Florida with 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 14 games and takes a personal seven-game point streak (seven goals, three assists) into Las Vegas to face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS). Marchand missed a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 28 because of what coach Paul Maurice said was a death within his family circle. Florida (7-7-1) is without forwards Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (groin), Tomas Nosek (knee) and Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder).

Dominating Columbus

The Columbus Blue Jackets tend to bring out the best in Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who has 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 18 games with a rate of 1.89 points per game the highest of any player against one opponent in NHL history (minimum 15 games). McDavid can add to his total when the Oilers host the Blue Jackets at Rogers Place (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH). Edmonton (6-6-4) is looking to bounce back from a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and end a three-game slide (0-2-1). Though Columbus (7-7-0) has also lost three in a row (0-3-0), Adam Fantilli (145 games) is one point from 90 in the NHL and can become the fourth Blue Jackets player to reach the milestone in fewer than 150 games after debuting with the franchise. The list includes Pierre-Luc Dubois (128), Nikolay Zherdev (131) and Rick Nash (141).

Rookie watch

Matthew Schaefer's NHL career is off to a strong start, and the New York Islanders defenseman is an early candidate to win the Calder Trophy given to the rookie of the year. The No. 1 selection in the 2025 NHL Draft has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 games for the Islanders (7-6-2) and is tied with Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke (six goals, five assists) for third in rookie scoring behind Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov (13 points; four goals, nine assists). Schaefer, 18, is leading the Islanders in ice time, averaging 22:16 per game. He will get another opportunity to impress when they visit the New Jersey Devils (11-4-0) at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN).

Troubles at home

The Nashville Predators will try to take advantage of the New York Rangers' struggles at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG, TVAS). The Rangers (7-7-2), who are 7-1-1 on the road, are 0-6-1 at home -- the seven-game skid is the longest in team history (Oct. 20 to Nov. 14, 1976) -- and have been shut out five times, including twice in a row. Nashville (5-8-4) is looking to end a four-game slide (0-2-2). Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 17 games.

Loving Las Vegas

Mitch Marner (18 points; four goals, 14 assists in 14 games) is thriving in his first season with the Golden Knights (7-3-4). The forward has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past two games and eight multiple-point games this season. Also delivering for Vegas is Jack Eichel, a forward whose 22 points are a team high, and eight goals rank second to Pavel Dorofeyev's 10.

The schedule

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN)

Nashville Predators at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG, TVAS)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH)

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS)

