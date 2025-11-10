NHL On Tap: Marchand takes 7-game point streak with Panthers into Vegas

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Veteran leadership

Brad Marchand is doing his part to help the Florida Panthers with the two-time Stanley Cup champions hampered by injuries. The 37-year-old forward leads Florida with 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 14 games and takes a personal seven-game point streak (seven goals, three assists) into Las Vegas to face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS). Marchand missed a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 28 because of what coach Paul Maurice said was a death within his family circle. Florida (7-7-1) is without forwards Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (groin), Tomas Nosek (knee) and Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder).

Dominating Columbus

The Columbus Blue Jackets tend to bring out the best in Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who has 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 18 games with a rate of 1.89 points per game the highest of any player against one opponent in NHL history (minimum 15 games). McDavid can add to his total when the Oilers host the Blue Jackets at Rogers Place (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH). Edmonton (6-6-4) is looking to bounce back from a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and end a three-game slide (0-2-1). Though Columbus (7-7-0) has also lost three in a row (0-3-0), Adam Fantilli (145 games) is one point from 90 in the NHL and can become the fourth Blue Jackets player to reach the milestone in fewer than 150 games after debuting with the franchise. The list includes Pierre-Luc Dubois (128), Nikolay Zherdev (131) and Rick Nash (141).