NHL On Tap: Toffoli expected to make Jets debut against Capitals

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday.

Toffoli ready to make Jets debut

Tyler Toffoli is expected to debut with the Winnipeg Jets (40-18-5) against the Washington Capitals in the first of a three-game homestand at Canada Life Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, MNMT). Toffoli was acquired in a trade with New Jersey for Winnipeg’s third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 31-year-old, who could play right wing on a line with center Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, has 44 points (26 goals, 18 assists) in 61 games this season. He has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 23 games against the Capitals. Since being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Feb. 23, forward Hendrix Lapierre has seven points (five goals, two assists) in six games for the Capitals (30-23-9), who have won three of their past four games. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Times have changed for Devils, Rangers

The situation is a lot different for the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers nearly 11 months after the Devils rallied from down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference First Round to win the series in seven games. New Jersey, after showing the look of a perennial Stanley Cup Playoff contender, is six points behind the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs entering Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG). While the Devils (31-29-4) were mostly sellers before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, the Rangers (41-18-4) tweaked a team vying for the Presidents' Trophy by adding forwards Alex Wennberg and Jack Roslovic to an already-skilled group, led by Hart Trophy contender Artemi Panarin (87 points; 35 goals, 52 assists). New York is 7-2-1 in its past 10 games and 2-0-0 against its Hudson River rivals, while outscoring New Jersey 10-4. The Devils have lost four of five and are 1-2-0 since Travis Green replaced Lindy Ruff as coach March 4. They play the first of a four-game road trip that goes through Dallas, Arizona and Las Vegas. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Pastrnak member of 40-goal club again

David Pastrnak hit the 40-goal mark for the third consecutive season and fourth time in 10 seasons by scoring in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. He begins the quest to 50 when the Bruins (38-13-15) host the St. Louis Blues (32-29-3) at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; BSMW, NESN, TVAS). Pastrnak has 93 points (40 goals, 53 assists) in 66 games and is fourth in NHL scoring. He had an NHL career-high 53 goals and 113 points (52 assists) in 82 games last season. Boston is second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Florida Panthers and nine ahead of the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins have points in 11 of their past 12 games (6-1-5). The Blues are on a three-game losing streak after they were shut out 4-0 by the Rangers on Saturday. St. Louis is eight points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card from the Western Conference. -- \Derek Van Diest, staff writer \

Monday games

St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSMW, NESN, TVAS)

The Blues conclude a five-game road trip (1-3-0). The Bruins have won three of their past four games (3-0-1), including 5-1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Pavel Zacha had two goals and an assist and has seven points (five goals, two assists) on a four-game point streak.

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG)

Goalies Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen practiced with the Devils on Sunday for the first time since they were acquired Friday from the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks, respectively. They joined Nico Daws on the roster after Akira Schmid was assigned to Utica of the AHL on Saturday. Wennberg (assist) and Roslovic (two shots on goal in 16:21 of ice time) debuted with New York on Saturday. Chris Kreider has scored 105 power-play goals, one shy of Brian Leetch for third in Rangers history behind Camille Henry (116) and Rod Gilbert (108).

Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, MNMT)

Sonny Milano will look to extend his five-game goal streak (five goals) for the Capitals, who play the first of a five-game road trip and are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games against the Jets. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin has 98 points (53 goals, 45 assists) in 71 games against the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers. Defenseman Colin Miller, acquired in a trade with the Devils for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, could also make his debut with Winnipeg. Miller had eight points (four goals) and led New Jersey with a plus-10 rating in 41 games this season.

New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW, SN, TVAS)

The Islanders (29-20-14) will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they visit the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. New York won 6-1 at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday for its sixth consecutive victory. Brock Nelson had a goal and assist and has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past five games. The Kings (32-20-11) are trying to hold off the Golden Knights for third in the Pacific Division and can move two points ahead with a win. Los Angeles is 3-1-1 in its past five games; it lost 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.