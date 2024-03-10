NHL On Tap: Predators visit Wild, look to push point streak to 12

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday.

Predators look to extend point streak at Wild

Not too long ago, the Nashville Predators were likely selling ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. An eight-game winning streak from Feb. 22 to March 2 changed that line of thinking, and the front office responded by adding forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Jason Zucker before 3 p.m. ET on Friday and claiming forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings the day before. Today, the Predators are 37-25-3, hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and visit the Minnesota Wild (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT) for the second of back-to-back road games. Nashville has points in 11 consecutive games (10-0-1) and has won six straight away from home after a 2-1 victory at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. While it's desperate times for the Wild (30-27-7) with them stuck in a logjam of teams chasing a wild card in the West, the Predators have built a case to be the team nobody wants to face in the first round and pulling off one of those surprise runs to the Stanley Cup Final. The duration of the journey and reaction in Smashville will be compelling theater. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Another meeting of generational talents

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid square off against each other for the second time in a week when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena (1 p.m. ET: MAX, TNT, SNP, SNW, SN360, TVAS). The Penguins will be looking to avenge a 6-1 loss at the Oilers on March 3. McDavid had a goal and an assist in the win, while Crosby was held off the score sheet. It will be the 13th head-to-head meeting between the two No. 1 selections in their respective NHL Drafts, held 10 years apart; Crosby was picked No. 1 by the Penguins in 2005, and McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Oilers in 2015. McDavid has a 6-3-3 record against Crosby and the Penguins. He has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in the past 12 games. Crosby has seven points (three goals, four assists) in those 12 games. Edmonton (38-21-3) is second in the Pacific Division but has lost two straight (0-1-1), including 3-2 in a shootout at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. McDavid did not have a point in the loss, ending a 13-game point streak (29 points; two goals, 27 assists). Pittsburgh (28-26-8) has lost five of its past six games, including 5-1 at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. It is eight points back of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Islanders want to keep rolling

There’s a lot of good things happening right now for the New York Islanders (28-20-14), who have won five in a row and are two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the East. They have two games in hand on the Red Wings and three in hand on the Philadelphia Flyers, who are four points ahead of the Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Indeed, a shot at the playoffs is within the Islanders’ grasp entering their game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSD, BSSC, SN, TVAS). Since Patrick Roy was hired as coach after Lane Lambert was fired Jan. 20, the Islanders have gone 9-5-3. During their five-game winning streak, they are outscoring opponents 24-10, including 21 even-strength goals. Forward Mathew Barzal, who leads New York with 66 points (20 goals, 46 assists) in 61 games, has 303 career assists, one shy of Bob Bourne for 11th in their history. It’s all looking up for the Islanders at the perfect time, and they’ve got a great chance of qualifying for the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Sunday games

Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins (1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNW, SN360, TVAS)

Zach Hyman is working towards his first 50-goal season and will get a chance to add to his total of 43 goals when Edmonton concludes a four-game road trip. The forward did not score Saturday but has three goals in his past four games. Hyman’s previous NHL career high was 36 goals, scored last season. He has 62 points (19 assists) in 61 games. Crosby had an assist for the Penguins on Saturday. He leads Pittsburgh with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 62 games.

Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

Beauvillier and Zucker were each had three shots on goal but were held off the score sheet in their Predators debuts Saturday. Juuse Saros is expected to make his sixth start in seven games for Nashville after Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves Saturday. Saros is 7-0-1 with a 1.75 goals-against average and .940 save percentage during the point streak. Brock Faber's 37 points (six goals, 31 assists) in 64 games are third-most by a rookie in Wild history behind Kirill Kaprizov (51 in 2000-01) and Matt Boldy (39 in 2001-22).

Calgary Flames at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW, SN1)

The Flames (31-27-5) are eight points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the playoffs from the West. Defenseman Daniil Miromanov, who Calgary acquired from the Golden Knights on Wednesday in a three-way trade that also involved the Philadelphia Flyers, had three shots on goal in 18:59 of ice time in his Flames debut on Saturday. The Hurricanes (38-19-6) are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games and are second in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the first-place New York Rangers. Evgeny Kuznetsov, acquired from the Washington Capitals on Friday, had two shots and played 13 minutes in Carolina’s 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH)

The Coyotes (26-33-5) defeated the Red Wings 4-0 on Friday to end a seven-game home skid. Nick Bjugstad’s goal against Detroit was the 300th point of his NHL career (142 goals, 158 assists). The Blackhawks (16-43-5), who are coming off a 4-1 loss against the Capitals on Saturday, have been eliminated from playoff contention. Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev played 16:56 and blocked two shots against the Capitals after missing 19 games with a lower-body injury. Center Connor Bedard leads all NHL rookies and the Blackhawks with 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 50 games. The 18-year-old has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 24 home games.

New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSD, BSSC, SN, TVAS)

Barzal enters with a six-game point streak (three goals, four assists), and Islanders center Bo Horvat is on a three-game run (two goals, four assists). The Ducks (23-37-3) had won three of four before a 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday. Forward Frank Vatrano leads them with 50 points (29 goals, 21 assists) in 63 games.